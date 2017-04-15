John Jeffery DeVries, 52, of Hulett, Wyoming died April 10, 2017, in Hulett.

Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Monday April 17, 2017, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Lead, South Dakota.

John was born in Deadwood, South Dakota, on March 2, 1965, to Ron and Marie (Thennis) DeVries. John grew up in Lead and attended school in the Lead/Deadwood, graduating in 1983.

John worked for Auer Wood Products and attended diesel mechanic schooling in Phoenix, Arizona. He worked as a mechanic in the Marshal Islands for two years, for Rod Smiley in Red Owl, South Dakota and as a millwright for Neiman Enterprises in Hulett until the time of his death.

John enjoyed passing on his passion of hunting, fishing and the outdoors to his nieces, nephews and other youth. One of his passions was making custom traditional archery equipment. He was also a supporter of NRA and Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation.

John is survived by his mother, Marie of Lead; brothers, Dan (Jane Martins) of Lead, Tim and Vickie (Ferris) DeVries of Glenrock, Wyoming, Mark (Nicole Andrews) of Cody, Wyoming; sisters, Kathy (Mike) Laforest of Rapid City, South Dakota and Paula Hoffman of Rapid City; eight nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews. John is preceded in death by his father, Ron DeVries; uncles, James DeVries and Jim Lofquist; cousins, Kevin DeVries, Lisa DeVries, Teri Lyn Lofquist and his maternal and paternal grandparents.