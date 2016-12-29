John Anthony Julian (PaPa), passed away on December 21, 2016, at his home in Phoenix, Arizona. His last days were spent with friends and family. John was an avid outdoorsman, wood carver, musician, SCUBA diver and family man.

He was born January 17, 1932 in Carnegie Pennsylvania as John Antonino Giuliani to immigrant parents. He learned early on that hard work and dedication were required to achieve one’s dreams. He spent his early years in Endicott, New York prior to moving with his family to Burbank, California. An athlete, John played football for St. Mary’s College of California, the U.S. Army, and Arizona State University; he was also a body builder (winning many competitions such as Mr. Arizona and Mr. Rocky Mountain States) and a marathon runner.

John obtained an undergraduate degree in physical education/history, and a Master’s degree in education from Arizona State University as well as a Physical Therapy degree at University of Colorado Medical School. During these studies, John met his future wife Nancy. John and Nancy were co-founders of Physician’s Physical Therapy Services.

John is survived by his wife of 58 years, Nancy; his children Gianna (Bradley), Joseph (Amy), Anthony (Belinda), Monica (Scott) and John; his grandchildren, Kristina (Luke), Kathleen, Christopher, Megan, Devon, Amanda, Ashley, Toni Lynn, Anthony Jr., Sister Madonna dei Poveri (Giovanna), Joseph, John, Rose and Josephine; great grand-child, Addisyn; sister Rita, brother Joseph; and loving nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will miss his gregarious nature and laughter. Contributions in memory of John may be made in his name to the Christ Child Society of Phoenix. Interment will be at Beulah Cemetery on December 31 at 11 a.m.