Joe Allen Bush was born March 13, 1949, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Glen Trafton and Mildred Irene (Jay) Bush. He was raised in Hulett, Wyoming and graduated from Hulett High School in 1967. He stayed and worked on the family ranch and farm until September 1969, when he joined the U.S. Air Force. Joe trained at the Lackland Air Base, then spent time in Arizona and Okinawa, Japan; finishing his tour of duty at Mountain Home, Idaho.

He lived in Portland, Oregon, for a while, moving back to Hulett from 1975-1977. He returned to Oregon to live, where he met Delpha. They were married in 1978. From this union were born three children: Steven, Eddie and Miriam. They moved to Boise, Idaho, where he lived the rest of his life working at various jobs until his retirement.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Byron, Gary and Duane and son, Eddie Duane. He is survived by his son, Steven Glen of Portland; daughter, Miriam Ellen of Boise; brother, LeRoy (Jean) Bush of Saratoga, Wyoming; sister, Sally Ann (Jim) Neiman of Hulett and numerous nieces and nephews.

Joe passed away January 27, 2017. A memorial service will be held in Hulett at a later date.