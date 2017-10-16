Jim K. Oudin died on October 1, 2017, in Billings, Montana, at Canyon Creek Memory Care, following a long struggle with Alzheimer’s disease.

He was born on May 1, 1936, at the family ranch near Sundance, Wyoming, to Henry and Mae (Newman) Oudin. He married Dee Owsley on June 15, 1963.

For nearly 40 years, he worked for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department in several locations, including Sunlight Basin, Douglas, Laramie, Dubois and lastly in Cody. Afterward, he worked for the Two Dot Ranch near Cody for a dozen years, a retirement he greatly enjoyed.

Family and friends meant a lot to Jim. His horses and pets were also special. A born conservationist, he valued Wyoming’s natural landscapes, wildlife and environments.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Shirley Fowler and Marie Sewell; and his brothers-in-law, Roger Creamer and Sam Sewell. He is survived by his wife; his sister, Marjorie Creamer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and his brother, Bill (Doris) Oudin of Sundance. Survivors also include brothers-in-law Guy (Cheryle) Fowler of Sheridan, Wyoming and Robert (Patricia) Owsley of Cody, along with many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. Later, his remains will be buried in the Miller Creek Cemetery near Sundance, a county cemetery where many members of the Oudin and Newman families now rest.

Jim spent his last two years at Canyon Creek Memory Care.

Whoever may wish to contribute in Jim’s memory might consider the Park County Animal Shelter in Cody, the Alzheimer’s Association or any other charity of choice.