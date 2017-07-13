Memorial service for Jesse Aldin Reynolds will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 13, 2017, at the Gillette Memorial Chapel with Bill Barton officiating.

Jesse Aldin Reynolds, age 69, passed away at Sheridan Memorial Hospital after a lengthy battle with COPD.

Jesse was born in Gillette, Wyoming, to Ellis and Jean Reynolds on July 13, 1947. Jesse, the third of five children, was the life of the party. Shortly after graduating from Moorcroft High School in 1965, he was drafted into the United States Army to serve in the Vietnam War. After returning back to home, Jesse held various jobs ranching, mining, road construction, and driving truck in the oilfield. He was best known for the work he did for Kissack’s operating a hot oil truck. Jesse welcomed his first daughter Sharmin and from another marriage he welcomed three more children, Cody, Dusty and Jessica.

Jesse, being an unending prankster and joke teller, had an unmistakable, one-in-a-million laugh. He sure could boogie on the dance floor! He also loved to play horseshoes, shoot pool, throw darts and bowl. Jesse enjoyed playing cards at family get togethers. He took great pride in serving his country and was a member of the VFW. Always the hard worker, he could be found running a hot oil truck, helping out at the ranch or tinkering in his shop. Playing pull tabs, betting on various boards and going to Deadwood brought him enjoyment. He would listen to old country music when working in his shop or sitting in his recliner at the house. Celebrating his birthday during Moorcroft Jubilee was also a big party.

Jesse is survived by his father, Charles Ellis Reynolds of Sundance, Wyoming; sister, Margie Suedekum of Gillette; brother, Butch Reynolds (Sherry) of Gillette; sister, Lora Johnson (Jerry) of Gillette; brother-in-law, Tom House of Riverton, Wyoming; daughter, Sharmin Inghram (Justin) of Faith, South Dakota; Cody Reynolds (Angie) of Gillette; Dusty Reynolds (Heather) of Moorcroft; Jessica Cates (Chance) of Gillette; nine grandkids, and one great-grandkid. He is preceded in death by his mother, Clauda Jean Reynolds; sister, Carolyn House; brother-in-law, Alvin Suedekum. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com.