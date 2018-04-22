Jerica Heather Peterson, age 28 of Blanchardville, Wisconsin, formerly of Wyoming and Tennessee, died on Tuesday , March 13, 2018, as a result of a motorcycle accident. She was born on May 21, 1979, to Terry and Rose (Ike) Peterson in Spearfish, South Dakota and lived in Hulett, Wyoming, where she went to grade school and graduated from Hulett high School in 1997.

She had a daughter, Athena Peterson. A special memory of her childhood was the visits to Wisconsin to see her grandparents and family there.

Many of her close friends in Wyoming called her Fred and Love Bug. She worked waitressing and road construction in her younger years. In 2003 she moved to Elizabethton, Tennessee with Brian Taylor.

They were later married and had two children, Cameron and Donnovan. In 2009, she was divorced and moved back to Hulett.

She moved to Blanchardville in 2013. In 2017, she met the love of her life, Jason Deal. Jason recently proposed to her in early March. They looked forward to building a life together.

Jerica was very gifted artistically, doing a lot of painting, craft work and making jewelry. Jerica loved her friends from the motorcycle clubs, loved going to Sturgis, South Dakota, with her dad and loved working on her motorcycle with Jason.

She collected frogs and loved the colors green and black. She also had a passion for playing pool and was a very good shot.

Jerica is survived by her children, Athena (Dustin Trumpy) Peterson of Monticello, Cameron and Donnovan of Tennessee; her father, Terry Peterson of Blanchardville; her mother, Rose Peterson and her husband John Shoun of Sundance, Wyoming; her fiancé, Jason Deal of Hollandale; two grandchildren and one more expected; three siblings, Jody (Craig) Goodell of Hulett, Anita (Bill Hanson) Geib of Hulett and Luke Peterson of Hulett; four nieces and two nephews; her paternal grandmother, Marie Peterson of Blanchardville; and former mother-in-law, Gretchen Taylor of Tennessee.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Amos Peterson; her maternal grandparents, George and Bernice (Singleton) Ike; an uncle, Ben Peterson and former father-in-law, Baldy Taylor.

A celebration of life will be held at Hulett Civic Center May 19, 2018 at 2 p.m. A pool tournament will follow at 4 p.m. at the Rodeo Bar with proceeds donated to Crook County Family Violence.