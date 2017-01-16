Jensen Ranch receives Access Recognition Program Award

The Jensen Ranch, a working cattle ranch owned and managed by Thorval and Janet Jensen, is the recipient of the Access Recognition Program Award.

Each year, the Wyoming Board of Agriculture, the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission, and

Wyoming Wildlife Foundation, partner together to recognize four landowners who contribute significantly to the hunting and fishing tradition of the Cowboy State. The 2016 recipients were recently recognized and presented their awards at the Wyoming Stock Growers Association awards luncheon in Casper.

The Jensen Ranch is located near Colony, along the Belle Fourche River and is comprised of very productive lands, including irrigated hay meadows. Each year the Jensens allow access to hunt white-tailed deer, mule deer and antelope. The Jensen’s have been allowing this level of access since owning the ranch and play an integral role in wildlife management. “Providing hunter access at this level is critical in assisting the Game and Fish in managing wildlife towards herd objectives while providing significant public hunting access,” says Sundance Game Warden Chris Teter. The Jensen Ranch serves as a model for access by utilizing hunting and sportsmen access as a management tool on their property.

Wyoming Game and Fish Access Coordinator Matt Withroder said the Access Recognition Program is a way to show appreciation for landowners who allow sportsmen on their property to hunt or fish. “Thanks to landowners like the Jensens, there are more places for people to hunt in Wyoming, in addition to helping Game and Fish manage the state’s wildlife resources,” Withroder said.