Jean Lola Conzelman, 80, of Devils Tower, Wyoming passed away peacefully in Hulett, Wyoming on Tuesday, March 27, 2018.

Jean was born on November 1, 1937 in Hulett to Roy and Annie (Wolley) Huseby. Jean grew up in Hulett and graduated from Hulett High School.

During high school, Jean met and married the “love of her life”, Paul Conzelman. They were happily married for 47 years and from this union they were blessed with three sons, Roy Glenn, Steven Ray and Matthew Paul. Jean worked with Paul on the ranch and worked at the Devils Tower Post Office and Devils Tower Trading Post for many years.

Jean was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who put her family first and made it a priority to get the family together. She was known to be an amazing cook who learned as a young wife on the ranch how to cook from scratch.

Paul and Jean always had neighbors and friends who would stop in throughout the years and she was known for whipping up a delicious meal last minute. Paul and Jean loved to go dancing together – that was their free time away from the ranch.

Jean’s hobbies included painting, tatting, sewing and drawing pictures. She always looked forward to having coffee and playing cards with friends who would stop by for a visit.

Jean is survived by her two sons, Steven Conzelman of Gillette, Wyoming and Matthew (Kimberly) Conzelman of Newcastle, Wyoming; nine grandchildren, Mandee Conzelman, Lacey (Rob) Henwood, Zannie (Justin) Rich, Ty Conzelman (Brandi), Bryce Conzelman, Jenn (Scot) Allerdings, Steven Conzelman (Billie), MacKenzie Conzelman, Drew Conzelman and Joslyn Conzelman; 11 great grandchildren, Staysha, Braxten, Charlie, Thomas, Roy, Jace, Colby, Tayten, Calvin, Annysa and Hazel Ray; sister, Betty, and brother, Lee.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Annie Huseby; her husband, Paul Conzelman; her son, Roy Conzelman; two brothers, Raymond, Bill; and five sisters, Eva, Jo, Stella, Ethel, Ruby.

A Vigil Service will be held on Thursday, April 5 at 7 p.m. at the Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel in Sundance, Wyoming. Funeral services were held on Friday, April 6 at the Greater Hulett Community Center with Deacon Kim Carol officiating.

Public visitation will be one hour prior to services. Burial will be at the Tower Divide Cemetery at Devils Tower, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Hulett Ambulance Service and Hulett Senior Center.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.