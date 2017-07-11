Jay David Stugelmeyer, age 46 of Gillette, Wyoming, passed away from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Jay was born on August 19, 1970, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota, to Delbert and Neva (Leger) Stugelmeyer and was raised and attended school in Upton, Wyoming.

Jay spent about 11 years in Oregon before returning back to Wyoming. At the time of his death he was employed at the Belle Ayre mine in Gillette.

Jay had a quick wit and very contagious laugh, he loved entertaining with his humor and his love for music. Jay’s family was his pride and joy and he loved riding his motorcycle, not everyone is blessed enough to leave this earth while doing what they love, but Jay was.

Jay is survived by his wife Melissa Wick-Stugelmeyer, daughters, Megan (Thad) Mitchell, Sarah Wick, Grace Wick, Lilly Wick and son Lane Wick all of Gillette; his father, Delbert Stugelmeyer of Roseburg, Oregon; brother, Blair (Pam) Stugelmeyer of Sundance, Wyoming; sisters, NeDel Dickson of Salem, Oregon, Robin Maurer of Portland, Oregon, Charyl Stugelmeyer of Sundance; and grandmother Margaret Leger of Upton; plus several nieces and nephews, aunts and uncles and numerous cousins.

Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Neva; grandmother, Susan Stugelmeyer and grandfathers, Edward Stugelmeyer and Thomas (Tuck) Leger.

There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 15 at the old elementary gym, 700 Park St. /Hwy. 585 in Sundance with a reception and visiting to follow at the city park in Sundance.