Mrs. Janice Graham Jones, 78, of Richmond, Kentucky, passed away Thursday, January 25, 2018 at Madison Health and Rehabilitation.

Mrs. Jones, the daughter of the late Thomas Graham and Signe Wennberg Graham, was born in Deadwood, South Dakota. Her life took her from teaching in one room school houses on the South Dakota prairie to West Chicago to Kentucky.

She was a mom to many wayward souls, a faithful spiritual leader, artist, lover of animals and the Black Hills. The door to her home and heart was always open, supplying endless amounts of chocolate chip cookies, pancakes, lasagna and unconditional love, living her faith by example.

On August 19, 1967, Mrs. Jones was united in marriage to Ralph James Jones, who survives.

She is also survived by her son, Clayton Jones and wife Li of Hampton, Australia; two daughters, LeAnn Jones and Jennifer Wilke-Deaton and husband David, all of Richmond; her brother, Russell T. Graham and wife Kathy; her sister, Karen Graham; and three grandchildren, Allister Jones, Elysia Jones and Ella Deaton.

The family has chosen private services.

Mrs. Jones’ final gift was donating her brain to Alzheimer’s/Dementia scientific research. The family suggests memorial donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation a www.alz.org. In lieu of an immediate memorial service, please send your fondest memories of Janice to janicejonessd@gmail.com.

