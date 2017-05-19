James Reed

J ames Reed was born November 2, 1932, to Florence Reed (Morrisey) in Faith, South Dakota. He moved with his family to Sundance, Wyoming, where he graduated from Sundance High School. It was there that he met the love of his life, Patricia Fall. The two were married October 8, 1956 and created a wonderful life together. The couple moved their family to Newcastle, Wyoming, in the early years of their marriage, where they raised their family until retiring to operate a chicken farm in Magazine, Arkansas. Together, they had five children, Glen (Shelley) Reed, Sandy (William) Kohlbrand, Craig (Rhonda) Reed, Kevin Reed, and William Reed; 10 grandchildren, Brett (Ashley) Reed, Casey (Kellee) Reed, Jodean (Stephen) Brannan, Kaylynn (Rusty) Taper, Jeanien (Blaine) Burress, Ross Reed, Kristen Kohlbrand, Jenny (Mike) Pederson, Robert Peele, and Sean Peele; 20 great-grandchildren, Alaina and Samuel Reed, Miles, Zeke, and Hope Brannan, Jamie, Ethan, Bruce Taper, Sadie Hodges, Elliott Smith, Willow, Brock and Wyatt Burress, Aryana and Tayshaun Kohlbrand, Sydney and Kaia Pederson, Aubrey, Ben and Nathan Peele.

James loved being outside. His early careers involved working on a sheep wagon and for a logging company. He found his niche, however, running heavy equipment for road construction companies and at the coal mine. He was especially known for his skillfulness in the dozer. He didn’t need fancy equipment or tools, an eye level and a few hand tools were all he needed. He had a passion for working in the dirt. You would often find him working in his yard with his dogs in his spare time. After working several days in a row, his favorite hobby was hooking up the boat, loading up his family, and heading out to Keyhole Reservoir for a fun weekend of camping and fishing! He was a man who often kept to himself, who was tough as leather, and had a heart full of gold. In his later years, he found joy watching his great-grandkids grow and catch an occasional ballgame. He was so loved and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brother, George (Darlene) Reed; and sister, Evelyn Jensen.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Florence; wife, Patricia; brother, William Reed; brother, Elmer Christensen; and sister, Marie Christensen; son-in-law, William Kohlbrand; great-granddaughter, Hope Brannan; and great-grandson, Nathan Peele.

There will be a graveside service Thursday, May 18, 2017, at Newcastle Greenwood Cemetery at 1:30 p.m. for those who wish to attend. A reception will follow at the Newcastle Country Club.

