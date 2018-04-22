James L. Giffin, 78, of Osage, Wyoming, went to rest with the Lord on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at Weston County Health Services hospital after a battle with cancer.

Born December 13, 1939, at Newcastle hospital to Lloyd Otis Giffin and Ruth Inez Foltz Giffin. James, the youngest of their six children, grew up on their family homestead where his Dad taught him to use a Spudder rig to drill water wells.

James went to school from kindergarten through eighth grade in Osage, in Upton for ninth grade and in Newcastle for tenth grade through graduation. He earned his associate degree at Park School of Business in Denver and enlisted in the National Guard.

James met Marilyn on a Valentine’s Day blind date, and they married that May 19, 1961. Throughout their lives together, James enjoyed bragging about what a great cook Marilyn was.

James worked as an accountant in Denver before returning to the family homestead to drill, service and repair water wells. His solid work ethic was passed on to his children, and he was proud to have had his three children attend UW at the same time.

James coached Little League baseball 1974-76, served nine years on the school board, helped organize and build the Osage dump site, was a Past Master of A.F. & A.M. Lodge #13 in Newcastle, Wyoming and was a Past Worthy Patron of OES Chapter #30, Newcastle. He enjoyed participating in sports while in school, then following his kids and grandkids on their teams, taking his own meticulous stats as they played.

His generous nature and loving heart endeared him to family and friends. He enjoyed fishing and hunting with his family and grandkids, gardening and loved sharing stories of his adventures.

James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Marilyn, of Osage; his children Dave (Cheryl) Giffin of Midland, Texas, Phillip (Cris) Giffin of Bar Nunn, Wyoming, Susan (Ray) Miner of Moorcroft, Wyoming; grandchildren Catrina (Will) Eyre, of Gillette, Wyoming; Dan (Kaeleigh) of Wausau, Wisconsin, Barbara of Ridgecrest, California, Brandon (Amber) Miner of Gillette, David (Lindsey) Miner of Billings, Montana, Jessica Miner of Moorcroft, Jon of Midland, James N. (Karen) of Midland, Kevin of Midland and Aaron of Midland; and sisters Lucile Thompson of Wahoo, Nebraska and Hazel (Richard) Barrutia of Pocatello, Idaho.

He is also survived by seven great-grandchildren (one coming soon), as well as numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Fred, Ray and David; brothers-in-law, Frank Thompson and Ray Masters; and sisters-in-law, Margaret Giffin and Marjorie Giffin.

A memorial fund has been established to the Osage Ambulance and/or the Shriner’s Crippled Children’s hospital.

A funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018, at the Kitty Moats School Auditorium in Osage with interment to follow in the Giffin family lot in Greenwood Cemetery at Upton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in Osage.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com