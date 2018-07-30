Investigation ongoing after high-speed chase

Investigations are ongoing after a high-speed chase last week that persisted for 40 minutes, moving from Campbell to Crook County and back again as the driver of a tan vehicle avoided several sets of spike strips and crossed into oncoming traffic to evade pursuit.

Members of the public with information that could help apprehend the suspects are asked to contact Wyoming Highway Patrol.

At around 7:55 a.m. on July 16, a Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper near milepost 145 of I-90, over in Campbell County, saw a tan passenger car speeding eastbound.

“The trooper turned around and attempted to make a traffic stop on the vehicle. The vehicle accelerated and failed to yield to emergency lights and sirens,” says Lieutenant Tim Boumeester.

Pursuit began close to the west interchange of Moorcroft and continued all the way to the Beaver Creek exit.

“Speeds were anywhere from 100 to 120 mph,” he says. “At about milepost 178, which is right there before the Beaver Creek exit, the suspect avoided two sets of tire deflation devices – spike strips – and was able to stop, turn around and drive a short distance the wrong way on the interstate before crossing back over onto the westbound lane heading back towards Gillette.”

Pursuit continued westbound back to Moorcroft, where the suspect vehicle encountered Moorcroft Police Department officers who were setting up more spike strips.

“The suspect avoided those by crossing the median and driving into oncoming traffic,” Boumeester says.

“They drove into oncoming traffic at speeds over 100 mph from milepost 153 to milepost 146/145.”

Having now passed into Campbell County, the suspect exited south through the right-of-way fence onto Highway 51 and drove west towards Gillette.

“One of the troopers involved in the pursuit continued following the suspect through the fence and then terminated the pursuit once it got to Rozet,” he says.

The pursuit was not taken over by law enforcement from Campbell County and, says Boumeester, “The suspect was never apprehended.” The vehicle was observed to have continued westbound.

Fortunately, despite the high speeds into oncoming traffic and some drivers being forced to pull off the roadway onto the shoulder as the suspect vehicle headed towards them, no injuries were sustained during the pursuit.

The vehicle involved was a tan-colored Honda Accord bearing Utah license plate W863RS. It was driven by a male suspect with a female passenger; both are thought to be in their 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call Wyoming Highway Patrol dispatch at 307-777-4321.

By Sarah Pridgeon