Ilas Mae Cromer of Cheyenne, Wyoming, passed away May 10, 2018. She was born on July 5, 1931. Private family services have taken place.

She is survived by four children, Kathy Cromer (Ron Dodge) of Cheyenne, Debra Boller (Chet) of Eureka, Kansas, Tammi Cooper (George) of Cheyenne, Patty Cromer Walkinshaw (Donald) of Moorcroft; ten grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

She was preceded in death by her husband Eddie Cromer; son, Gregory (Kathy Sue) Cromer; siblings, Carol La Fae Jones, Mary Ann Lamb and Peggy Walls; parents, Marvin A. and Lydia V. (Tarrant) Jones; grandparents, Marion F. and Katherine (Benner) Jones and Jacob A. and Anna Elizabeth (Kaufman) Shockley.