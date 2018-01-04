Ila Leger, 64 of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away on January 2, 2018 at Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Ila Marie Leger was born the sixth of 12 children to Tuck and Margaret Leger on March 30, 1953, in Belle Fourche, South Dakota. She lived a country life in the areas of South Dakota and Montana until she moved with her family to Upton, Wyoming, in November of 1967. Ila graduated from Upton High School in 1971. She worked many years for the State and County government agencies serving the public with her unique, bubbly attitude and infectious laugh.

She will be deeply missed by all who knew her, but mostly by the love of her life, Lennie Skillingstad; her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Jill Leger; her grandchildren, Kyler Ford and Hali Long; along with her great-grandchildren, Carter, Logan and Brielle Ford. Ila is also survived by her mother, Margaret Leger; siblings, Twyla Burr, Wendy Kipp, Mary Cowing, Ed (Connie) Leger, Richard Leger, Patty (Gordon) Deromedi, Jackie (Gene) Meier; Lennie’s children, Kim (Dan) Hendrikson, Steve (Judy) Skillingstad, Casey (Marilyn) Skillingstad, Lennie (Mary) Skillingstad, Bobbi Skillingstad (John Benach) and Lennie’s grand and great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, cousins and her special Aunt Collie.

Ila was preceded in death by her father, Thomas “Tuck” Leger; siblings, Neva Stugelmeyer, Bonnie Strobel, Dean Leger, Jim Leger; great-granddaughter Kelsee Ford; brothers-in-law, Ed Burr, Rick Kipp and Stan Cowing and nephew Jay Stugelmeyer.

Ila will always be lovingly remembered for her generosity, her kind heart, her “take charge” attitude, and her impeccable navigation skills.

Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday January 6, 2018, at the Sundance School District Central Office Gymnasium followed by a reception in the Crook County Courthouse Community Room.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com