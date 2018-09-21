Hunter safety receives donation

The Muley Fanatic Foundation Northeast Wyoming Chapter presented the local hunter safety instructors with new equipment to start off their program this fall. Through funds raised at their annual banquet in February, the Northeast Chapter was able to donate over $1800 for a new computer, projector, air rifles and pellets.

The hunter safety instructors put in a project allocation request to the chapter, which the committee approved a month after their banquet. Currently, the Northeast Chapter is looking for additional project requests to help with local youth outdoor and hunting education, and local conservation projects to help Northeast Wyoming wildlife. For project requests, the chapter can be contacted by email at newymff@gmail.com.

Hunter Education beginning soon

The Wyoming Game & Fish Department fall Hunter Education class will be held in Sundance October 2, 3 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11. Class will be from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on each of these dates in the Exhibit Hall / Shooting Sports Building at the Crook County Fairgrounds.

Anyone wanting to hunt in Wyoming is welcome to attend. Hunter Education is required for all hunters born on or after January 1, 1966.

There is no cost; the class is provided as a public service by the Sundance Rod & Gun Club and certified volunteer instructors.

Participants can pre-register online on the Wyoming Game & Fish Dept. web site under Education / Hunter Education Courses. You will need to generate your sports person ID # in the process of registration.

“Walk-ins” are welcome without pre-registration the first and second class. Instructors can help you register if you do not have access to a computer.

For additional information, contact Ed Mignery at 283-2209.