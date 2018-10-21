(Courtesy photo) Hunter Education graduates, back row left to right: Cassey Harmon, Kaden Moore, Jack Horning, Oakley Viergets, Jesse Harmon, Danea Crowder, Deborah Moore; front row: Bonnie Wacker, Halden Harmon, Annie Harmon, Luke Halverson, Brady Garoutte, John Wacker, Corbin Crowder; not pictured: Jackson Phillips and Lydia Castelli.

This class of students recently satisfactorily completed the Wyoming Game & Fish Department Hunter Education Class held in Sundance. This class involves about 17 hours of class instruction, marksmanship, gun handling and the passing of a written test.

The class is offered free of charge in Sundance with sponsorship by the Sundance Rod & Gun Club, books and materials by the Wyoming Game and Fish Dept., facilities provided by the Crook Co. Fair Board and time donated by several certified volunteer instructors. Special sessions were given by local game warden Chris Teter and by Terry Everard.

The Hunter Education / Safety Card awarded after the successful completion of the class is required in Wyoming for holders of hunting licenses, hunting with a firearm, who were born on or after Jan. 1, 1966.

Two courses are offered each year in Sundance. The next class will be in early spring 2019, prior to spring turkey hunting season.

Hunter Safety & Education information and the dates of upcoming classes can be found on the Wyoming Game and Fish web site under Education / Hunter Education. Local contacts about future Hunter Education & Safety Classes in Sundance are Doug Ramsey and Ed Mignery.

Submitted by Ed Mignery