Hunter Education Class well attended

This class of 31 students recently completed the Wyoming Game and Fish Department Hunter Education Class held in Sundance. This class involves about 17 hours of class instruction, marksmanship, gun handling and the passing of a written test. The class is offered free of charge in Sundance with sponsorship by the Sundance Rod & Gun Club, books and materials by the Wyoming Game and Fish Dept., facilities provided by the Crook Co. Fair Board and time donated by several certified volunteer instructors. Special sessions were given by local game warden Chris Teter and by Terry Everard.

The Hunter Education/ Safety Card awarded after the successful completion of the class is required in Wyoming for holders of hunting licenses, hunting with a firearm, who were born on or after Jan. 1, 1966.

Two courses are offered each year in Sundance. The next class will be in early fall 2017, prior to most fall hunting seasons. Hunter safety and education information and the dates of upcoming classes can be found on the Wyoming Game and Fish web site under Education / Hunter Education. Local contacts about future Hunter Education and Safety Classes in Sundance are Doug Ramsey and Ed Mignery.