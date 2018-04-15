Hulett author wins Wyoming Art Council award

Renée Carrier of Hulett is this year’s recipient of the Wyoming Arts Council’s 2018 Frank Nelson Doubleday Memorial Writing Award for her entry, “The Riven Country of Senga Munro.”

The award is made possible through the generosity of a private donor and is given for the best writing by a woman writer. Along with the Neltje Blanchan Memorial Writing Award, it is designed to bring attention to writers in Wyoming who have not yet received wide recognition for their work, and to support emerging writers at crucial times in their careers.

Raised in an Air Force family, Renée Carrier began school in France and lived in five southern states, before “migrating” to Wyoming at 18 to attend the university, where she earned a B.A. in French.

Her collection of creative non-fiction essays, “A Singular Notion,” was published in 2006 by Pronghorn Press, a small press in Wyoming, under their Higher Shelf imprint. In 2010 she edited, compiled and published her late father’s early aviation memoir.

Devils Tower Natural History Association hired her to revise parts of “The Devils Tower Climbing Handbook” in 1994. The Owen Wister Review, among other anthologies, has included her work.

Since January 2015, Carrier has been working on a series of novels mainly set in the Black Hills. “The Riven Country of Senga Munro” is the working title of the first novel. She has completed two more, with the third presently in revision.

The juror for this year was Melissa Kwasny. She is the author of six books of poetry, including “Where Outside the Body is the Soul Today,” selected by Linda Bierds for the Pacific Northwest Poetry Series (University of Washington Press 2017), “Pictograph” (Milkweed Editions 2015) and “Reading Novalis in Montana” (Milkweed Editions 2009).

Her second book “Thistle” won the Idaho Prize in 2006 and was published by Lost Horse Press. Kwasny lives in the Elkhorn Mountains outside Jefferson City, Montana and teaches at Carroll College in Helena.

The Blanchan/Doubleday awards program is an annual competition administered by the Wyoming Arts Council. For more information about the awards visit the Arts Council website wyomingartscouncil.org or call 777-7742.