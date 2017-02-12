HS Wrestling

Yuli Viergets earned a 2nd place finish at the Belle Fourche Invitational Jan. 27-28.

SHS Wrestlers took on the Black Hills Classic Wrestling tournament on Saturday, February 4 in Hill City. All wrestlers competed well and the Bulldogs brought home five medalists. John Sullivan continued his outstanding season by placing second. Yuli Viergets took home third place in a tough 220 lb. weight class. Freshmen Josiah Rudloff wrestled to a fourth place finish at 160 lbs., while Junior Luke Sullivan battled to a sixth place finish at 285 lbs. Placing eighth was freshman Myles Stefanich at 106 lbs.