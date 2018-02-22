Hot time in the old town: Fourth annual Winterfest draws big crowd, full field of contestants

By Sarah Pridgeon

Mother Nature graciously permitted a break in the snow for visitors to enjoy Sundance’s annual Winter Festival on the weekend. Hundreds of revelers, local and otherwise, flocked to Main Street on Saturday to enjoy the breakneck pace of the ski joring, daredevil tube rides behind horses and, of course, the much-anticipated bar stool races, all in the bright glow of sunshine.

The ski joring was split into several divisions. For the second year, snowboarders were invited to participate, with Roger Nalan winning the division with a long round time of 22.08, pulled by Jess Manger on Scoot.

In the Girly Guns category, Shannon Gaylord, pulled by Zach Steele on Jazzy, took first place with a long round time of 16.99 and a short round time of 13.33. In second place was Krystal Ramsey, pulled by Nick McDonald on Diego, and in third place was Krystal Ramsey again, this time pulled by Jeff Stull on Rags.

In the Classic Guns division for riders 35 years old and above, Shawn Gerber, pulled by Zach West on JJ, came in first with a long round time of 12.03 and a short round time of 12.1. In second place was Bruce Stott pulled by Amber West on Scooby and in third place was Reggie Gaylord, pulled by Zach Steele on Jazzy.

The Young Guns division, for participants between the ages of 18 and 34, was won by Ian Srstka, pulled by Joe Smeenk, with a long round time of 13.57 and a short round time of 12.84. In second place was Jeff Stull, pulled by Nick McDonald on Bob, and in third place was Joel Wilson, pulled by Will Ellsbury on Ike.

Bruce Stott, pulled by Amber West on Scooby, won the open division with a long round time of 12.52 and a short round time of 11.99, a total time just 0.14 seconds ahead of the second place team of Shawn Gerber, pulled by Zach West on JJ. Bruce Stott and Amber West also took third place.

A total of 13 teams showed up for the bar stool races in fanciful costume with carefully tailored equipment in tow. Entries this year ranged from a wheelchair to a mounted bicycle and even a wheelbarrow on skis.

The Out of Towners took first place in the race, followed by Loan Range and Flash Boy in third place.