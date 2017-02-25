08-web-winterfest-slider
Horses and hard pack

(Jeff Moberg photos) A new event this year, the Wild Tube Ride provided entertainment during intermissions in the Ski-joring competition.
Crowd grows for third annual Winter Festival

By Sarah Pridgeon

Jeramiah Johnson heads toward the finish line in an unconventional stance during Saturday’s open division race.
The crowds grew once again this year for Sundance’s popular winter festival as Main Street bustled from top to bottom with spectators and competitors alike. Once again, all eyes were on the ski joring teams and bar stool racers, though this year saw the launch of a new event that added an extra dash of levity.

During the tubing challenge, participants swapped their skis for inner tubes and bounced along the course behind a horse.

“It was fun and a good addition. I think people really enjoyed it and I think the contestants enjoyed it as well,” says Andy Miller, Sundance Chamber of Commerce.

Plenty of snow piles were available to build courses for the ski joring and bar stool races, as well as the sledding hill for younger visitors, with an estimated 300 truckloads spread across Main Street. On the other hand, the balmy weather on the day was certainly not unwelcome.

“It brought a lot of people to town who otherwise wouldn’t have been here. There were people from neighboring states and cities and a lot of people who have moved away from Sundance who came back to visit. It was neat to see that many people gathering downtown,” says Miller.

“I think everybody was really pleased with the event. Of course, it was an

Welchie Patterson takes a spill during the barstool races.
other beautiful day – if we could order that up every year, it would be perfect. The kids were having a great time, the restaurants and bars and different vendors around seemed to have pretty steady lines throughout the day.”

Estimates suggest the crowd was in the thousands, but exactly how much the event grew this year is difficult to determine because the event is free to spectators.

“We don’t have any attendance fees or anything like that, so it’s tough to keep track, but you could certainly see that Main Street was packed. We added a little more room out front on the sidewalks and that was a good thing because it was filled up,” says Miller.

Mayor Paul Brooks adds that the initial number was thought to be somewhere between 1500 and 2000, while people on the street tried “sheep counting” the crowd and came up with an estimated 3000. As a lot of people came for a few hours rather than the whole day, he notes, the tally could be higher even than that.

One or two participants met with sticky ends, but Miller reassures that no lasting harm was done.

“There were certainly some bumps and bruises and maybe an x-ray or two,

Jay Pixley takes a break from Saturday’s activity to patronize a local business.
but I think everybody as a whole came out ok,” he says.

As the Sundance Winter Festival increases in popularity, Miller says there is work to be done to make sure it continues to be a success.

“There are always things we take away. I think next year, if we can get speakers down farther on the course so that everyone can hear what’s going on,” he says.

“As the crowd grows, we’ve just got to expand and make sure everybody is included. Little things like that we’re certainly taking note of so that we can improve.”

The Sundance Winter Festival is funded mostly through the Chamber of Commerce with contributions from donors throughout the city, says Brooks. The City of Sundance also lends a hand to ensure the event runs smoothly.

“The city contributes, but not a whole lot. We put in some man hours and we put in some truck time, but not a great deal – it’s a fairly low cost,” he says.

Sundance State Bank pays the gas to haul the snow back and forth and city staff donate their time on the day of the event. As far as the mayor is concerned, he says, it’s a small price to pay for the impression visitors are given of the area.

“It all goes back to what I’ve said since the very beginning. People are so mobile

Amber West of Hereford, SD grabs a ring as she pulls Tony Barton through the course.
these days that, if you want to have folks in your town, you have to have a really nice town,” he says.

“They’re interviewing the town as to whether they would ever live here and, because of that, I feel we have a really short envelope of town to impress them.”

Meanwhile, he says, he has heard from all kinds of businesses in town that they had a great weekend of sales – a particularly positive outcome in the middle of the slow winter season. It’s thanks to the volunteers, Brooks says, that this could happen.

“They didn’t just come with their bodies to volunteer. They brought their trucks, they brought their loaders, they brought their blades,” he says. “When you look at the contribution of some of them, the city played a very small role.”

Miller also extends a heartfelt thank you to the many volunteers who make the event possible each year. From Thursday afternoon through till Sunday, members of the community were out in force to build the course and then demolish it.

“I was out Sunday morning, but I certainly wasn’t the first one,” he says, listing local businesses and citizens who were out in force to return the street to its usual cleanliness.

“After everyone has fun, there’s still work to be done and I just can’t say enough about those guys that they came out early Sunday after a long day. It would be very hard to do it without those volunteers – they went above and beyond again.”

Hayden Johnston, representing Sundance State Bank, was the winner of the bar stool racing event. The winner of the snow sculpture contest was Zack Fross, with Rusty Speidel taking the runner-up prize.

Matt Dalin and Hayden Johnston face off in the barstool race final.
Skijoring – Boarder Guns Division

Rider

 

 Skier

 

 Long Round
Time

 

 Short Round Time

 

 Place

 
Nick McDonald

 

 Mike Aberle

 

 N/T

 

 19.37

 

 2nd

 
Jeff Stull

 

 Sean Dorson

 

 N/T

 

 17.71

 

 1st

 

 

 

Skijoring – Girly Guns Division

Rider

 

 Skier

 

 Long Round
Time

 

 Short Round Time

 

 Place

 
Jay Pixley

 

 Shannon Gaylord

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Taylor Reinecke

 

 Maiah Eiesland

 

 17.53

 

 19.15

 

 1st

 
Shaun Moeller

 

 Shannon Gaylord

 

 19.3

 

 21.14

 

 2nd

 
Josh Jacobsen

 

 Marie Cartwright

 

 22.75

 

  

 

  

 
Resann Pixely

 

 Shannon Gaylord

 

 20.02

 

  

 

  

 

 

 

Skijoring – Classic Guns Division

(ages 35 and up)

Rider

 

 Skier

 

 Long Round
Time

 

 Short Round Time

 

 Place

 
Jess Manger

 

 Dave Schrall

 

 18.26

 

  

 

  

 
Jeff Stull

 

 Justin Johnson

 

 16.12

 

 18.06

 

  

 
Amy Goodson

 

 Josh Kammerer

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Sarah Barton

 

 Tony Barton

 

 15.19

 

 13.66

 

 2nd

 
Jay Pixley

 

 Josh Kammerer

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Amy Goodson

 

 Dave Schrall

 

 17.64

 

 17.36

 

  

 
Rhett Wilson

 

 Kevin Wilson

 

 18.49

 

  

 

  

 
Shaun Moeller

 

 Josh Kammerer

 

 17.79

 

  

 

  

 
JJ Ewing

 

 Jeramiah Johnson

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Nick McDonald

 

 Kyle Smith

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Zach West

 

 Kyle Smith

 

 13.56

 

 13.25

 

 1st

 
Jeff Stull

 

 Tony Barton

 

 14.9

 

 14.18

 

 3rd

 
Warren Daily

 

 Kyle Smith

 

 19.89

 

  

 

  

 
Amber West

 

 Jessy Biggins

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Will Ellsbury

 

 Dave Schrall

 

 16.38

 

 N/T

 

  

 
Jess Manger

 

 Dusten Ell

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 

 

 

Skijoring – Young Guns Division

(ages 18-34)

Rider

 

 Skier

 

 Long Round
Time

 

 Short Round Time

 

 Place

 
Taylor  Reinecke

 

 Mariah Eisland

 

 18.22

 

  

 

  

 
Zach Steele

 

 Mac Erickson

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Jay Pixley

 

 Reggie Gaylord

 

 19.24

 

  

 

  

 
Brianna Martin

 

 Barry Martin

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Will Ellsbury

 

 Drew Diedrich

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Warren Daily

 

 Jeff Stull

 

 14.62

 

 12.81

 

 3rd

 
Jay Pixley

 

 Mac Erickson

 

 16.95

 

 14.78

 

  

 
Sarah Barton

 

 Robert Ayers

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Rhett Flint

 

 Joel Wilson

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Shaun Moeller

 

 Reggie Gaylord

 

 15.41

 

 N/T

 

  

 
Barry Martin

 

 Brianna Martin

 

 18.67

 

  

 

  

 
Josh Jacobsen

 

 Marie Cartwright

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Warren Daily

 

 Mac Erickson

 

 14.23

 

 13.08

 

 2nd

 
Nick McDonald

 

 Jeff Stull

 

 14.16

 

 12.66

 

 1st

 
Reo Lohse

 

 Joel Wilson

 

 15.28

 

 13.86

 

  

 
Zach Steele

 

 Reggie Gaylord

 

 21.5

 

  

 

  

 

 

 

Skijoring – Open Division

Rider

 

 Skier

 

 Long
Round
Time

 

 Short Round Time

 

 Place

 
Zach West

 

 Justin Johnson

 

 23.48

 

  

 

  

 
Jay Pixley

 

 Kevin Wilson

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Shaun Moeller

 

 Josh Kammerer

 

 16.25

 

 18.11

 

  

 
Warren Daily

 

 Kyle Smith

 

 15.79

 

 16.67

 

  

 
Sarah Barton

 

 Tony Barton

 

 19.00

 

  

 

  

 
Rhett Flint

 

 Joel Wilson

 

 15.00

 

 N/T

 

  

 
Jess Manger

 

 Dave Schrall

 

 19.87

 

  

 

  

 
JJ Ewing

 

 Jeramiah Johnson

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Jay Pixley

 

 Mac Erickson

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Jeff Stull

 

 Josh Kammerer

 

 14.14

 

 20.08

 

  

 
Zach Steele

 

 Reggie Gaylord

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Amber West

 

 Tony Barton

 

 14.56

 

 17.36

 

  

 
Rhett Flint

 

 Kevin Wilson

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Jess Manger

 

 Dusten Ell

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Amy Goodson

 

 Dave Schrall

 

 15.88

 

 N/T

 

  

 
Reo Lohse

 

 Joel Wilson

 

 15.06

 

 N/T

 

  

 
Shaun Moeller

 

 Reggie Gaylord

 

 18.94

 

 23.18

 

  

 
Josh Jacobsen

 

 Barry Martin

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Zach West

 

 Kyle Smith

 

 19.16

 

  

 

  

 
Zach Steele

 

 Jeff Stull

 

 13.39

 

 14.10

 

 2nd

 
Amy Goodson

 

 Josh Kammerer

 

 15.24

 

 19.68

 

  

 
Jay Pixley

 

 Joel Wilson

 

 16.12

 

 13.756

 

  

 
Reo Lohse

 

 Kevin Wilson

 

 24.76

 

  

 

  

 
Amber West

 

 Reggie Gaylord

 

 N/T

 

  

 

  

 
Will Ellsbury

 

 Dave Schrall

 

 17.09

 

 N/T

 

  

 
Nick McDonald

 

 Kyle Smith

 

 14.29

 

 13.34

 

 3rd

 
Warren Daily

 

 Jeff Stull

 

 13.04

 

 13.07

 

 1st

 
Zach Steele

 

 Tony Barton

 

 14.66

 

 13.759

 

 4th

 

 

 

Bar Stool Races

Teams

 

 Rider

 

 Place

 
Perkins Bar

 

 Mason Kaiser

 

  

 
Main St Minor

 

 Dalton and John

 

  

 
Sundance State Bank

 

 Hayden and Forest

 

 1st

 
The Wall

 

 Welchie and Travis

 

  

 
Mayor Paul

 

 Paul Brooks

 

  

 
Red Rocket

 

 Tyler

 

 3rd

 
Gravity Clock

 

 Matt and Castro

 

  

 
FlashBoy

 

 Leroy and Steve

 

  

 
Dennis Keith

 

  

 

  

 
Bearly Good

 

 Matt Dalin

 

 2nd

 

 

 