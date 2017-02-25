Horses and hard pack

Crowd grows for third annual Winter Festival

By Sarah Pridgeon

The crowds grew once again this year for Sundance’s popular winter festival as Main Street bustled from top to bottom with spectators and competitors alike. Once again, all eyes were on the ski joring teams and bar stool racers, though this year saw the launch of a new event that added an extra dash of levity.

During the tubing challenge, participants swapped their skis for inner tubes and bounced along the course behind a horse.

“It was fun and a good addition. I think people really enjoyed it and I think the contestants enjoyed it as well,” says Andy Miller, Sundance Chamber of Commerce.

Plenty of snow piles were available to build courses for the ski joring and bar stool races, as well as the sledding hill for younger visitors, with an estimated 300 truckloads spread across Main Street. On the other hand, the balmy weather on the day was certainly not unwelcome.

“It brought a lot of people to town who otherwise wouldn’t have been here. There were people from neighboring states and cities and a lot of people who have moved away from Sundance who came back to visit. It was neat to see that many people gathering downtown,” says Miller.

“I think everybody was really pleased with the event. Of course, it was an

other beautiful day – if we could order that up every year, it would be perfect. The kids were having a great time, the restaurants and bars and different vendors around seemed to have pretty steady lines throughout the day.”

Estimates suggest the crowd was in the thousands, but exactly how much the event grew this year is difficult to determine because the event is free to spectators.

“We don’t have any attendance fees or anything like that, so it’s tough to keep track, but you could certainly see that Main Street was packed. We added a little more room out front on the sidewalks and that was a good thing because it was filled up,” says Miller.

Mayor Paul Brooks adds that the initial number was thought to be somewhere between 1500 and 2000, while people on the street tried “sheep counting” the crowd and came up with an estimated 3000. As a lot of people came for a few hours rather than the whole day, he notes, the tally could be higher even than that.

One or two participants met with sticky ends, but Miller reassures that no lasting harm was done.

“There were certainly some bumps and bruises and maybe an x-ray or two,

but I think everybody as a whole came out ok,” he says.

As the Sundance Winter Festival increases in popularity, Miller says there is work to be done to make sure it continues to be a success.

“There are always things we take away. I think next year, if we can get speakers down farther on the course so that everyone can hear what’s going on,” he says.

“As the crowd grows, we’ve just got to expand and make sure everybody is included. Little things like that we’re certainly taking note of so that we can improve.”

The Sundance Winter Festival is funded mostly through the Chamber of Commerce with contributions from donors throughout the city, says Brooks. The City of Sundance also lends a hand to ensure the event runs smoothly.

“The city contributes, but not a whole lot. We put in some man hours and we put in some truck time, but not a great deal – it’s a fairly low cost,” he says.

Sundance State Bank pays the gas to haul the snow back and forth and city staff donate their time on the day of the event. As far as the mayor is concerned, he says, it’s a small price to pay for the impression visitors are given of the area.

“It all goes back to what I’ve said since the very beginning. People are so mobile

these days that, if you want to have folks in your town, you have to have a really nice town,” he says.

“They’re interviewing the town as to whether they would ever live here and, because of that, I feel we have a really short envelope of town to impress them.”

Meanwhile, he says, he has heard from all kinds of businesses in town that they had a great weekend of sales – a particularly positive outcome in the middle of the slow winter season. It’s thanks to the volunteers, Brooks says, that this could happen.

“They didn’t just come with their bodies to volunteer. They brought their trucks, they brought their loaders, they brought their blades,” he says. “When you look at the contribution of some of them, the city played a very small role.”

Miller also extends a heartfelt thank you to the many volunteers who make the event possible each year. From Thursday afternoon through till Sunday, members of the community were out in force to build the course and then demolish it.

“I was out Sunday morning, but I certainly wasn’t the first one,” he says, listing local businesses and citizens who were out in force to return the street to its usual cleanliness.

“After everyone has fun, there’s still work to be done and I just can’t say enough about those guys that they came out early Sunday after a long day. It would be very hard to do it without those volunteers – they went above and beyond again.”

Hayden Johnston, representing Sundance State Bank, was the winner of the bar stool racing event. The winner of the snow sculpture contest was Zack Fross, with Rusty Speidel taking the runner-up prize.

Skijoring – Boarder Guns Division

Rider Skier Long Round

Time Short Round Time Place Nick McDonald Mike Aberle N/T 19.37 2nd Jeff Stull Sean Dorson N/T 17.71 1st

Skijoring – Girly Guns Division

Rider Skier Long Round

Time Short Round Time Place Jay Pixley Shannon Gaylord N/T Taylor Reinecke Maiah Eiesland 17.53 19.15 1st Shaun Moeller Shannon Gaylord 19.3 21.14 2nd Josh Jacobsen Marie Cartwright 22.75 Resann Pixely Shannon Gaylord 20.02

Skijoring – Classic Guns Division

(ages 35 and up)

Rider Skier Long Round

Time Short Round Time Place Jess Manger Dave Schrall 18.26 Jeff Stull Justin Johnson 16.12 18.06 Amy Goodson Josh Kammerer N/T Sarah Barton Tony Barton 15.19 13.66 2nd Jay Pixley Josh Kammerer N/T Amy Goodson Dave Schrall 17.64 17.36 Rhett Wilson Kevin Wilson 18.49 Shaun Moeller Josh Kammerer 17.79 JJ Ewing Jeramiah Johnson N/T Nick McDonald Kyle Smith N/T Zach West Kyle Smith 13.56 13.25 1st Jeff Stull Tony Barton 14.9 14.18 3rd Warren Daily Kyle Smith 19.89 Amber West Jessy Biggins N/T Will Ellsbury Dave Schrall 16.38 N/T Jess Manger Dusten Ell N/T

Skijoring – Young Guns Division

(ages 18-34)

Rider Skier Long Round

Time Short Round Time Place Taylor Reinecke Mariah Eisland 18.22 Zach Steele Mac Erickson N/T Jay Pixley Reggie Gaylord 19.24 Brianna Martin Barry Martin N/T Will Ellsbury Drew Diedrich N/T Warren Daily Jeff Stull 14.62 12.81 3rd Jay Pixley Mac Erickson 16.95 14.78 Sarah Barton Robert Ayers N/T Rhett Flint Joel Wilson N/T Shaun Moeller Reggie Gaylord 15.41 N/T Barry Martin Brianna Martin 18.67 Josh Jacobsen Marie Cartwright N/T Warren Daily Mac Erickson 14.23 13.08 2nd Nick McDonald Jeff Stull 14.16 12.66 1st Reo Lohse Joel Wilson 15.28 13.86 Zach Steele Reggie Gaylord 21.5

Skijoring – Open Division

Rider Skier Long

Round

Time Short Round Time Place Zach West Justin Johnson 23.48 Jay Pixley Kevin Wilson N/T Shaun Moeller Josh Kammerer 16.25 18.11 Warren Daily Kyle Smith 15.79 16.67 Sarah Barton Tony Barton 19.00 Rhett Flint Joel Wilson 15.00 N/T Jess Manger Dave Schrall 19.87 JJ Ewing Jeramiah Johnson N/T Jay Pixley Mac Erickson N/T Jeff Stull Josh Kammerer 14.14 20.08 Zach Steele Reggie Gaylord N/T Amber West Tony Barton 14.56 17.36 Rhett Flint Kevin Wilson N/T Jess Manger Dusten Ell N/T Amy Goodson Dave Schrall 15.88 N/T Reo Lohse Joel Wilson 15.06 N/T Shaun Moeller Reggie Gaylord 18.94 23.18 Josh Jacobsen Barry Martin N/T Zach West Kyle Smith 19.16 Zach Steele Jeff Stull 13.39 14.10 2nd Amy Goodson Josh Kammerer 15.24 19.68 Jay Pixley Joel Wilson 16.12 13.756 Reo Lohse Kevin Wilson 24.76 Amber West Reggie Gaylord N/T Will Ellsbury Dave Schrall 17.09 N/T Nick McDonald Kyle Smith 14.29 13.34 3rd Warren Daily Jeff Stull 13.04 13.07 1st Zach Steele Tony Barton 14.66 13.759 4th

Bar Stool Races