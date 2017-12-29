(Photo courtesy Rod Malo)

Winners at the Sundance Rod and Gun Horn Night: Lance Hofland (rainbow trout), Parker Seeley (white tail deer), Dennis Conway (northern pike), Shyla Shoun (turkey), Lane Hodge (mule deer), Madison Gill (antelope – brother Lane Gill holding her horns), Rick Gill (walleye), Jon Davis (bass), Brad Tschetter (cutthroat trout); not pictured: Parker Shoun (elk) and Barry Floyd (brown trout).

Also, Parker Seeley won the “Grand Slam” prize (a custom made knife by Terry Speidel). This is given to the sportsman that has the highest combined percentage points on their deer, elk, antelope and turkey.