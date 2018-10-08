Homicide case bound over to District Court

By Sarah Pridgeon

Lesley Raber has been bound over to District Court on homicide charges related to a vehicle crash in August that resulted in the death of 54-year-old Nancy Robinson of Indiana.

Raber, represented by Steven J. Titus, appeared in Circuit Court on Thursday and waived her right to a preliminary hearing. Consequently, the case was immediately bound over to District Court.

Raber has been charged with two felony counts of aggravated homicide by vehicle following the incident on August 4 in which she allegedly pulled into the oncoming lane of travel near milepost 19 of U.S. 212 and struck a motorcycle. A portable breathalyzer test that Raber performed at the scene allegedly returned a result of .27 blood alcohol.

A date for Raber’s arraignment has not yet been set.