Homecoming week gets underway

Braylan Materi and Molly O’Connor were crowned King and Queen at this year’s Homecoming coronation on Monday, joined on stage by a smiling court consisting of Luke Sullivan, Xavier Eschedor, Tacey Martin and Teila McInerney.

Crowns and flowers were handed to the candidates by crown bearers Evi Jagow, daughter of Brandon Jagow and Kati Sipe, and Chesney Cundy, son of Cort and Whitney Cundy.

Before the winners were revealed, the crowd listened avidly to a speech from English teacher and coach, Mason Neiman, who used Napoleon Dynamite and chatting up girls to entertainingly share his message of playing the long game and always working towards your goals.

Presenting the shoe to be blessed for the football team was Tanner Hofland; Madison Gill brought the volleyball to the stage; Brody Skeens presented the shoe for cross country; and Will Tinsley presented the golf club.

After a rendition of the school song, students headed outside for the traditional Burning of the “S” ceremony, singing songs around the flames in the chilly evening air.

Parade re-route

With all the construction on Cleveland Street, the homecoming parade on Friday is being re-routed. Lineup will begin in the high school parking lot at noon and the parade will start at 12:15 p.m. The parade will leave the parking lot and cross Cleveland Street at 11th Street, then turn left on N. Cleveland to 10th and Main. On N. 8th street, the parade will turn right and go up to the hospital where it will turn and go left for one block to 7th Street. The route will drop back to Main Street and go to the US Post Office. The parade will then circle the post office block and head back down Main Street and proceed back to the school.

All are invited to join in the fun by watching, enjoying and supporting the high school band, homecoming royalty, the classes marching in the parade, class floats and those floats created by our community.