High school welcomes new teachers

Four new teachers will be scribbling on the proverbial chalkboards of Sundance High School this year, two veterans and two who are entering the profession for the first time.

Skylar Carsrud – Social Studies

Carsrud graduated recently from Black Hills State with a Bachelors in social studies education. He was born and raised in Gillette and has spent the last few years putting himself through college and working full-time at Knecht Home Center to pursue his education.

But while he enjoyed his job, he said, his calling in life is to teach.

“I am ready for this new chapter in my life and I thank all the staff and parents of Sundance for allowing me to teach in this quaint little town,” he says.

Carsrud says he supports project-based learning, “going beyond the textbook and getting students active within the classroom”. He will be teaching eighth grade Wyoming history, eleventh grade U.S. history and twelfth grade government,

“Wyoming is and always will be my home and I am ecstatic to be teaching in the Equality State,” he says.

Jennifer Jungwirth – English Language Arts

Jungwirth graduated from Black Hills State in May with a Masters in secondary education. She grew up in Tulare, SD and previously earned a Bachelors degree in mass communications: news editorial journalism and a Masters in journalism and communications from South Dakota State.

Before making the transition to teaching, Jungwirth worked for newspapers in South Dakota for six years and then pursued a career in marketing while continuing to freelance for the Rapid City Journal. Her most recent role was as marketing coordinator for the Spearfish Economic Development Corporation.

Jungwirth describes herself as community-oriented and is a board member for the Spearfish Optimists Club and The Hook – Spearfish Young Professionals Group Planning Committee. She is also a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Black Hills and hopes to expand her efforts within the Sundance community.

Jungwirth will teach ninth, eleventh and twelfth grade English Language Arts as well as taking on publications and the yearbook.

Chelsey Blasczyk – Life Sciences

Blasczyk comes to Crook County from Meeteetse, where she taught chemistry while spending the last five years coaching volleyball, driving school bus and bringing up her two sons, Archer and Bridger. She was born in Lisbon, North Dakota and graduated from the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota with a Bachelors in biology education.

“Immediately out of college I taught middle school science in Okinawa, Japan at a Department of Defense school on base for two years during which I received my masters in Education online,” she says.

Blasczyk will be the new Life Sciences teacher and will also take on the role of assistant volleyball coach.

Brian Kennah – Agriculture

Kennah spent 16 years teaching at Hulett High School, before which he taught for two years at Wolf Point High School in Wolf Point, Montana. He is from Lander, where he graduated from Lander Valley High School, Sheridan Jr. College and the University of Wyoming.

“After being away for almost 11 years, I am very excited to be returning to education,” Kennah says. “I’m very impressed with the high quality of students, staff and parents I have met in Sundance and I am very eager to get the year started.”

Kennah lives in Hulett with wife Lila, daughter Taylor and son Joseph. He will be SHS’s new Agriculture Education instructor and also FFA advisor.