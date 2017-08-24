High School Golf

(Photo courtesy Heather Kammerer) The Sundance/Hulett golf team at the Sundance Invite on Friday, left to right: Molly Amann, Gage Leveque, Gavin Robinson, Aaron Kanode, Micah Kammerer, Tyson Bjornestad and Christian Velder.
Sundance Invite – Aug. 18

Boys Teams

Moorcroft                         392

Tongue River                   399

Lusk                                410

Wright                             436

Big Horn                          452

Sundance                       477

Individual Boys

Gage Leveque                  106

Aaron Kanode                 112

Tyson Bjornestad            127

Micah Kammerer            132

Christian Velder             134

 

Upton Invite – Aug. 19

Boys Teams

Tongue River                   370

Moorcroft                         373

Niobrara County             404

Sundance/Hulett           450

Individual Boys

Aaron Kanode                 100

Gage Leveque                  105

Cole Coder                      116

Tyson Bjornestad            129

Micah Kammerer            132

Christian Velder           (113)

Justice Simpson           (116)

Gavin Robinson            (148)

Individual Girls

Molly Amann  121 (9th place)

 

Northeast Quad/Keyhole – Aug. 21 (9-hole)

Boys Teams

Moorcroft                         187

Sundance                       231

Wright                             247

Individual Boys

Gage Leveque                    46                 (3rd place)

Aaron Kanode                   51                 (5th place tie)

Micah Kammerer              67

Will Tinsley                       67

Tray Middleton                  72

Gavin Robinson                82

 

 