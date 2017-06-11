Here today… gone tomorrow

By Sarah Pridgeon

On Friday, it was there; on Sunday, it was not. The North Pole Meat Locker building was torn down over the weekend to make way for new ventures in the form of a veterans’ hall and a “pocket park”.

The veterans’ hall is intended to be an independent location that will welcome all veterans in the area, constructed with the help of a grant from the Marna M. Kuehne Foundation. Demolishing the old building was the first step in the project and was completed through volunteer labor with the help of the City of Sundance, which agreed to take the debris at the landfill at no cost.

Those assisting with the project included the Hartman-Kenney-Bankenbush families, Jack Lake, Wayne Hooper, Kathy Lenz, Tom Davis and Larry Warner. Companies donating use of equipment and operators included Croell Redi-Mix, Casey Tenke Trucking and John Moline Repair.

The second part of the project involves a pocket park adjacent to the hall. The Main Street Steering Committee is calling for public input on this project and others, says member Steph Pribilske, through a survey on the Chamber of Commerce’s website.

To take part, visit sundancewyoming.com and click the link at the bottom for the Main Street Project, where you will find both the survey and a conceptual drawing for the pocket park, created during the Main Street study in response to community feedback.

The survey itself seeks ideas for both the pocket park and the larger park area planned for the site where the former Central Office now stands. Pribilske says the committee is particularly interested in input from members of the community under the age of 40 – the next generation.

“While there is a conceptual vision, there are still things that are flexible, too,” she says. “What kind of use can we have at that park? What would you like to be able to do?”

The website will be updated with information about the Main Street Project as a whole as time goes by, says Pribilske.