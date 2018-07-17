Graveside service for Helen Kaehne was Wednesday, July 11, 2018, at Moorcroft Cemetery with Pastor Randy Blakeman officiating.

Helen Prazma Kaehne, 78, went home to be with her Heavenly Father in the early morning of July 8, 2018, on the family ranch.

Helen June Prazma Kaehne was born on November 16, 1939 to John B. Prazma and Bessie (Sabatka) Prazma in Gillette, Wyoming.

Helen graduated as a valedictorian of her class from Moorcroft High School in 1958. She attended Black Hills State University in Spearfish, South Dakota.

In 1959, she started her life long career for the State of Wyoming, in the Department of Family Services. She remained there for 43 years before retiring. Helen was a very hard worker at her job and on the family ranch.

She married the love of her life, Raymond Eugene Kaehne on April 25, 1970. They had two beautiful daughters, Darlene Kaehne Richendifer-Troyer and Clarine Kaehne Knighten.

Helen’s pride and joy was on the family ranch. She loved crocheting rugs with old rags. She loved painting wildlife pictures. Where she displayed many of her paintings in the art museums in the early 80s. She loved family history and enjoyed writing books about her family.

In the 60s, she played the accordion at weddings. She enjoyed playing polka music. She loved playing different instruments, the accordion, violin and the piano. Music was a big part of the family history, and she enjoyed passing it on.

Helen donated her time, delivering food commodities to the less fortunate residence in Crook County. As her hobby job, she clerked for SAS Auctions for 25 years, which she truly enjoyed. That was a lot of her and her husband’s social time, while she was able to collect many antiques over the years.

One of her favorite collections, was clocks, of all shapes and sizes, she loved clocks! Her house was very musical with every hour!

Helen is survived by her two daughters, Darlene (Wilbur) Troyer and Clarine (Hoss) Knighten of Moorcroft; granddaughters, Amanda (Ed) Troyer, Brittany (Keegon Howard) Richendifer of Moorcroft; and great grandchildren. Helen was preceded in Heaven by her parents, John B. and Bessie Prazma and husband, Raymond Eugene Kaehne.

Memorials can be made in Helen’s name to benefit Crook County Search and Rescue. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may also be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com