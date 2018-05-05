Healthy living

(Jeff Moberg photo) Smokey Bear and Daniel Dyson visit about a few of the U.S. Forest Service recreational offerings during Saturday’s health fair.

The annual event attracted plentiful crowds, as visitors collected the results of their blood draws and visited the numerous booths around the high school gymnasium. The first time that organizers Lacey Waddell and Naomi Jacobson had taken the reins of the popular event, the duo welcome feedback from the community on changes and additions you would like to see for next year’s offering.