(Jeff Moberg photos ) This year’s health fair was a great success, according to organizer Ken Maston. A total of 671 clients came to the blood draws at 19 different sites, 361 of which came to pick up their results in person at the health fair. Folders with results that have not yet been collected will be available at the clinics from May 8. This year’s fair saw 25 vendors display their wares; next year, says Maston, plans for new additions to the annual event include door prizes.