Happy hunting

Despite a cold morning and a park full of snow, the hearty few that participated in Saturday’s Easter-ish Egg hunt came away with baskets, bags, pockets, hats and other vessels full of candy-stuffed eggs sure to cure even the worst sweet tooth.

The annual event, sponsored by the Bearlodge Snowmobile Club and Laureate Tau, was postponed until Saturday due to the storm that blew through the area on the previous Saturday.

With help from the Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, the groups spread around 3300 eggs stuffed with candy and gave out a dozen larger prizes.