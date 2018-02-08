06-web-handbell1
Featured Local News 

Handbell event held

Posted By: stan 1 Views
(Courtesy photos) Above: Mike Beason of Rapid City directing the handbell group.
Sundance ringers, left to right: Jan Eschedor, Jill Mackey and Meghan Porter.
Sundance ringers, left to right: Jan Eschedor, Jill Mackey and Meghan Porter.
From left: Gillette ringers Sonja Hieb (formerly from Sundance) and Dinah Richardson, and Sundance ringers Kathy Makus and Pat Brannock.
From left: Gillette ringers Sonja Hieb (formerly from Sundance) and Dinah Richardson, and Sundance ringers Kathy Makus and Pat Brannock.

Sundance Community Handbell Choir hosted a local Super

Handbell ringers from Spearfish and Rapid City.
Handbell ringers from Spearfish and Rapid City.

Bell Saturday Read and Ring event on February 3. Sponsored by Area 11, Handbell Musicians of America, the event was held simultaneously at numerous locations in the five-state region.

Handbell ringers from Newcastle and Spearfish.
Handbell ringers from Newcastle and Spearfish.

Handbell ringers sight read through music loaned (and sold at a discount) by Jeffers Handbell Supply. Directing the group of 26 ringers were Mike Beason of Rapid City, Barbara Elving of Spearfish and Janet Lake of Sundance. In addition to ringers from Rapid City, Spearfish and Sundance, ringers also traveled from Newcastle, Upton and Gillette.