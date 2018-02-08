Handbell event held

(Courtesy photos) Above: Mike Beason of Rapid City directing the handbell group.

Sundance Community Handbell Choir hosted a local Super

Bell Saturday Read and Ring event on February 3. Sponsored by Area 11, Handbell Musicians of America, the event was held simultaneously at numerous locations in the five-state region.

Handbell ringers sight read through music loaned (and sold at a discount) by Jeffers Handbell Supply. Directing the group of 26 ringers were Mike Beason of Rapid City, Barbara Elving of Spearfish and Janet Lake of Sundance. In addition to ringers from Rapid City, Spearfish and Sundance, ringers also traveled from Newcastle, Upton and Gillette.