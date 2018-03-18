Haiar first at state PoetryOutLoud competition

On March 5, the annual PoetryOutLoud state poetry recitation competition was held in Cheyenne. PoetryOutLoud is a contest that encourages the nation’s youth to learn about great poetry through memorization and recitation, and helps students master public speaking skills, build self-confidence and learn about their literary heritage.

Returning champion from last year’s competition, junior Lauren Haiar, represented Sundance at the state level again this year, reciting three poems from memory: “The Illiterate” by William Meredith, “The Conqueror Worm” by Edgar Allan Poe and “Monet Refuses the Operation” by Lisel Mueller.

Amid stiff statewide competition, Lauren’s impressive delivery and poise earned her first place in the state. For her exceptional performance, Lauren wins $200 and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, DC on April 24 and 25 to represent the state of Wyoming on the national stage, and for a shot at the $20,000 grand prize. If you see her, congratulate her on her commendable accomplishment.