(Rebecca Maupin photo) Cross Country team members run at the conference meet.
Great state showing for SHS Cross Country

By Rebecca Maupin
The Sundance Cross Country team had their conference and state meets last week. Conference champion, Hunter Skeens finished with a time of 18:08.91, setting a course record, while runner-up Titus Schelling finished with a time of 19:39.14 and Josh Pridgeon finished just out of the medals in 11th place with a time of 23:42.70.

With number one and two finishing, Skeens and Schelling earned a trip to the state cross country meet in Sheridan on Saturday. In this race Skeens finished third with a time of 17:48.39 and Schelling came in 8th with a time of 18:10.73.