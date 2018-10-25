Great state showing for SHS Cross Country

By Rebecca Maupin

The Sundance Cross Country team had their conference and state meets last week. Conference champion, Hunter Skeens finished with a time of 18:08.91, setting a course record, while runner-up Titus Schelling finished with a time of 19:39.14 and Josh Pridgeon finished just out of the medals in 11th place with a time of 23:42.70.

With number one and two finishing, Skeens and Schelling earned a trip to the state cross country meet in Sheridan on Saturday. In this race Skeens finished third with a time of 17:48.39 and Schelling came in 8th with a time of 18:10.73.