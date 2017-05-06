Great showing for junior high golfers at Douglas

The Sundance-Hulett junior high girls claimed the top two spots at the Douglas Middle School Tournament on Monday with Sheridan Schubrath in first and Nevada Gill in second.

For the boys, Jerald Nehl was in a four-way tie for ninth.

Junior High Girls:

Sheridan Schubarth – 31

Nevada Gill – 38

Junior High Boys:

Jerald Nehl – 64

Lane Gill – 65

Zane Burch – 66

Hunter Garoutte – 77

Peyton Ewing – 82

Marcus Meisner – 83

Jake Stugelmeyer – 85

Junior High Scramble:

Gifford, Stufft, Flahaven, Vanderpool, Washut – 42

Johnston, Reid, Rich, Fowler, heimsoth – 43

Lanning, Stetter, Power, Hicks – 49

Vasquez, Morrison, Bremer, Tobinson – 52