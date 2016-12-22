Great season for junior high girls

Seventh graders take first in District

For the second year in a row, the Sundance Lady Bulldogs seventh grade basketball team has clinched their district title, and ended their season with a 12-2 record. Their only two losses came from non-conference games; one to Belle Fourche and the other to Moorcroft in the first tournament of the season.

The seventh grade team, made up of sixth and seventh graders, started off the season 1-1 at the Hulett tournament, leaving them with many things to work on in the days to come. They easily handled Hulett with their bigger size and fast-break game, but were silenced by Moorcroft when their fast paced game turned sloppy and were beat with a score of 37-26. Knowing that the Bulldogs didn’t play their best game, they were eager to avenge their Moorcroft loss in their next match-up at the end of the season.

Foul trouble was one of the main concerns for the coaches throughout the season and it limited their defensive options going into each game. On the offensive end of the court, the Bulldogs had the option of 4-5 solid scorers during any given game. A play the coaches put in with the 8th grade team in mind, ended up being the seventh graders bread and butter and they played it well, spreading the court with constant basket cuts. A taste for the fast break game was definitely there all season, but learning to control it, and slow down when needed, turned into a constant battle for the Lady Bulldogs. Despite these hurdles, the Bulldogs beat the majority of their opponents by 10 points or more heading into the district tournament.

Due to the recent winter-weather, the district tournament was postponed from last Friday, December 16, to Monday, December 19. After their rematch with Moorcroft ended in a nail-biting 24-22 win, the seventh graders went into the tourney seeded first, with a bye for the first round.

Because of the bye, the Lady Bulldogs were automatically entered into the semi-final game versus Wright. The Bulldogs beat Wright earlier in the season with a margin of 37-24, but knew that the district tournament brought out everyone’s best play and they were ready for a battle. The Bulldogs ran out to a 6-0 lead by the end of the first quarter, and a 20-6 lead by halftime. Halftime was a break in momentum that favored Wright, as the Lady Bulldogs came out cold in the third quarter and were outscored 8-4. The Panthers continued their fight by outscoring the Bulldogs 9-4 in the fourth quarter as well. But the offensive threat of the Panthers’ Thomas, scoring all of her 13 points in the 2nd half, was not enough to upset the Bulldogs, and Sundance came out with the win with a final score of 28-23. The Bulldogs spread out their scoring with Bailey Hofland, Cana McInerney, and 6th grader Irene Finn all scoring six points each. Ty Holloman and Ella Bifulco scored four points apiece and Brook Hofland rounded out the scoring with 2 points. This win moved them into the championship game to be played against their rival, and greatest opponent of the year; Moorcroft.

The Bulldogs took advantage of their height early on agains the Wolves, punching the ball into Cana McInerney down low, and Cana did not disappoint. She scored all of the Bulldogs eight points in the first quarter, contributing to their 8-4 first quarter lead. The Wolves found their offense in the second quarter, clawing away at the Bulldogs 16-11 halftime lead. Again, halftime was the Bulldog’s nemesis, and despite an informative and inspirational halftime speech by the coach, the Lady Dawgs came out flat in the third quarter and were outscored 4-2, with the only points of the quarter coming from McInerney in the form of two free throws. Fouls and turnovers ensued, leaving the Bulldogs with Brooke Hofland, Bailey Hofland, Cana McInerney and Ty Holloman sporadically on the bench due to fouls, and a renewed fight for the title. Brook Hofland eventually fouled out creating a big defensive and rebounding hole for the Bulldogs. Despite the Wolves’ forced turnovers and best efforts, the Lady Bulldogs were able to hold onto their lead and won the game with a score of 24-18, clinching them their second district title in two years. Cana McInerney led all scorers with 14 points, Bailey Hofland and Ty Holloman added four points each and Briska Johnson tossed in two points.

Eighth grade girls take second at Districts

The 2016 basketball season for the eighth grade Lady Bulldogs started out with a bang, while the Bulldogs outscored their opponents 158-22 in their first four games combined. The fast-breaking, full-court pressing water bugs scored most of their points thanks to steals and lay-ups. This style of play is what won them last year’s seventh grade district championship. The lady Bulldogs had a lot of experience under their young belts and a desire to compete. They also had a target on their backs.

Throughout the season this eighth grade team, made up of only six players, was constantly tested. They had proven their quickness and athleticism in the back court, but struggled with slowing down and creating a controlled environment on the offensive end. This cost them a few times when confronted with solid ball-handling teams. The coaches saw this early on and knew they could not live and die by their full-court press. Upton was their first real test of the season and they were defeated 26-17. They then met Belle Fourche, who upended them 39-22. After two nights of frustrations, the Bulldogs knew running an offense was something they needed to add to their arsenal.

Though slowing things down was not their favorite thing to do, they proved capable and went on to win five of their next six games. The Lady Bulldogs entered the district tournament with a record of 10-3. Due to their conference losses, the former champions were seeded a low fourth.

The eightth graders could not count on subbing help from the seventh graders during the tournament and due to the fear of foul trouble within the six girls, the team added one more player by way of manager, Rhianna Heaster. Because of her prior participation in practices, she was able to compete and was a solid comfort for the coaches knowing they had an extra if needed.

Never to shy away from a challenge, these girls came to the tournament in Wright ready to play on Monday, December 19. After a brief delay due to backed up games, Sundance took on Moorcroft in their first game. Their offense-caused-by-defense proved fruitful during the first quarter as they jumped out to an early 18-2 first quarter lead and they never looked back. Bailee Heaster scored 19 of her total 21 points in the first half; most in the form of back court steals and lay-ups. The Bulldogs won the game with a score of 48-10, moving them into the semi-final game on the bracket. Bailee Heaster lead all scorers with 21 points, followed by Aftyn Marchant with 10 points, Nevada Gill with six points, Shery Negard with five points, and Echo Miller and Erica Finn rounding out the scoring with two points apiece.

The Lady Bulldog’s next game came against Upton, who they lost to earlier in the season. Practices were geared towards defending their best players and Aftyn Marchant took on the role of guarding their leading scorer, proving successful, and holding her to only six points the first half. Though both teams scoring was surprisingly low the first half with an Upton lead of 10-9 after the first two quarters, the Bulldogs picked things up the second half, outscoring the Bobcats in the third and fourth quarters to clinch the 32-24 win. Bailee Heaster again lead the Bulldogs in scoring with 14 points. Aside from dominating on the defensive end, Aftyn Marchant tossed in one bucket and four free throws for a total of six points, and Sherry Negard and Nevada Gill contributed eight points and four points respectively.

This win put the Lady Dawgs into familiar territory; the district championship game. Despite their low seed, they were proving their skill through hard work and determination. They squared off with Newcastle for the title. The Dogies had recently handed the Bulldogs a heartbreaking 28-27 loss the previous week and the Bulldogs were thirsty for revenge.

After a slow start and only one bucket by Nevada Gill, Sundance trailed the first quarter 8-2. The Bulldogs picked things up the second quarter and matched Newcastle with eight second quarter points. Knowing they had nothing to lose and everything to prove, they hit the second half running and scored 10 points, chipping away at the deficit and making the score 22-20 at the end of the third. The fear of foul trouble caught up to the Bulldogs as Nevada Gill and Aftyn Marchant, two of the three main pieces in the Bulldog press, found themselves with four and five tally marks. Marchant leaving the game was a devastating blow after starting out the fourth quarter with a quick two points while running their offense. This shook up the full-court press as well. Despite their fight, fatigue from the day and foul trouble won out and the Bulldogs fell to Newcastle 31-28, and ended their season with second place. Nevada Gill lead her team with eight points, Baillee Heaster added six points, Erica Finn and Aftyn Marchant tossed in four points and Sherry Negard rounded out their scoring with three points.

Submitted by Missy Gill