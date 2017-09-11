Great race for Bulldogs at Spearfish XC Meet

For the first time in years, Spearfish’s Evans Park enjoyed some cloud cover during its annual cross country meet, making the course easier on the runners from area Wyoming and South Dakota schools. Starting off for Sundance, running his first XC race ever, freshman Josh Pridgeon completed the freshman 4000 meters in a solid 18 minutes, 41 seconds. In the junior varsity boys’ race, Sundance runners Titus Schelling (sophomore) and Brody Skeens (junior) earned varsity-qualifying sub-21-minute 5K times, finishing neck and neck in 20 minutes, 52 seconds. Their earning spots on the varsity squad brings the Sundance boys varsity team to four runners, only one shy of a state team score. Next in line was Owen Haiar, finishing strong at 23:48, followed by Klel Johnson at 28:18.

The sun came back out for the varsity races, making fast times elusive. That didn’t stop the young SHS varsity runners. In the girls’ division, sophomore Tori Wheeler took 11th place with a time of 23:47. In the varsity boys’ division, freshmen Isaiah Kammerer (8th place) and Hunter Skeens (12th place) broke personal records to come in at 18:50 and 19:24 respectively. With early-season times like these for such young runners, the Sundance XC team is positioning itself to be competitive this season and for years to come.

This week, Sundance will take 20 high school and junior runners to the Belle Fourche Country Club on Thursday for what always serves to be a fun, competitive race. The JV races begin at 1 p.m., the varsity at 2:30 p.m. and middle school at 3:30 p.m. The SHS team hopes to see you there.

Submitted by Mason Neiman