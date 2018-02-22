08-web-wrest
Great performance for wrestlers at Regionals

2A East Regional at Burns

(Photos courtesy Heidi Stefanich) Myles Stefanich ties up his Moorcroft opponent.
Myles Stefanich (106 lbs.) – First place: bye, win over Sean Buckmiller (Moorcroft) by fall 1:17, win over Tyzer Isenberger (Moorcroft) by fall 1:19, win over Deonte Taylor (Hulett) by decision 11-8

Owen Haiar (113 lbs.) – Seventh place: Loss by forfeit to Tate Stoddard (Glenrock), bye, loss to Mica Herrera by injury

Ben Tinsley (132 lbs.) – Eighth place: Win over Colby Stockton (Burns/Pine Bluffs) by fall 0:43, loss to Caleb Cook (Moorcroft) by fall 0:35, loss to James Moore (Wright) by fall 0:57

Josh Nehl (152 lbs.) – Seventh place: Loss to Isak Elisson (Glenrock) by fall 1:39, win over Derik Smith (Burns/Pine Bluffs) by fall 0:25, loss to Austin Butler (Hulett) by fall 0:56

Josh Pridgeon (170 lbs.) – Loss to Dekken Mayer (Moorcroft) by fall 1:24, bye, loss to Noah Halsey

Ben Tinsley works for a move.
(Glenrock) by fall 1:27

Gavin Robinson (195 lbs.) – Fifth place: Loss to Solomon Petz (Moorcroft) by fall 0:38, loss to Bryan Baker (Southeast) by fall 0:36

Luke Sullivan (220 lbs.) – Third place: win over Seth Waldroupe (Burns/Pine Bluffs) by fall 0:56, win over Sheldon Jolley (Hulett) by fall 0:49, loss to Chris Morris (Moorcroft) by decision 8-5, win over Thayne Vialpando (Burns/Pine Bluffs) by fall 1:50, w

Gavin Robinson faces off in his first match of the day
in over Peyton Morris (Moorcroft) by fall 1:33

Luke Sullivan pins his Burns opponent.
Josh Nehl works for the pin.
