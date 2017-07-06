Graveside services for Grace Zimmerschied will take place at 9:00 a.m., Friday, July 7, 2017 at Pine Groves Cemetery. Grace Zimmerschied age 92 passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, July 1, 2017. Grace was born on July 7, 1924 to Everett and Sofia Woods of Oshoto, WY. She attended country school then went to Gillette through high school, and went onto teach country school. She met and married Howard Zimmerschied in 1944. They had three sons; George, Donald (Dee) and Dan. She had a lot of interests during her life. She ran the Carlile Pet and Bird Ranch- selling anything the boys would catch especially magpies. She made thousands of Barbie doll clothes and sold them in Moorcroft at Hughs clothing store. Later she started Gracie’s Plants, she grew lots of plants and flowers during the years she had the greenhouse. She was always involved in happenings on the ranch and always made sure all the cowboys were fed. She was a great cook, especially her butterscotch pie. She is survived by her three sons; George, Dee (Laurie) and Dan (Dede), nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family requests that memorials be made in Grace’s name to Diabetes Association. Memorials and condolences may be sent in care of Gillette Memorial Chapel 210 West 5th Street, Gillette, WY 82716. Condolences may be expressed at www.gillettememorialchapel.com