Grace Nussbaum, 91, of Sundance, Wyoming, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 14, 2018, at Spearfish Memorial Hospital, Spearfish, South Dakota.

Grace was born on November 6, 1926, to John Wesley and Lydia (Lull) Hoyer on their homestead outside of Sundance. Grace was the youngest of eight children including Wesley, Lawrence, Ed, Merle, George, Ralph and Vernie, making her the only girl.

She attended a one room country school until fifth grade when the school closed for lack of students. At that time, Grace lived with her brother George and family in Sundance to attend school. Her parents moved to Sundance at a later date and Grace graduated from Sundance High School in 1945.

After graduation, Grace worked as a telephone operator for Mona Shortline Telephone Company and Elkhorn Cafe, where she met her future husband, Wesley “Swede” Nussbaum. The two were married October 18, 1947 and had two daughters, Bonnie Lynn born in 1949 and Trudy Jo born in 1953.

Swede and Grace worked on Swede’s uncle’s ranch and later the Maurice William’s ranch in Beulah until 1958, when the couple moved their family to Sundance and purchased The Dime Horseshoe Bar. Throughout their years in Sundance, Grace worked various jobs, including office manager for Crook County Hospital. Her five years there earned her Employee of the Year and she loved her work.

Grace also loved the outdoors, had a green thumb and was quite a horsewoman. She was named Miss Rodeo Crook County in 1948 and attended the queen contest in Douglas during the State Fair. She was a member of the Crook County Historical Society and the United Methodist Church in Sundance.

Grace is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Wakefield and Trudy (Tom) Pridgeon of Sundance; four grandchildren, Heather (Weston) Pleinis and Amanda Marr, Spearfish, Christy (Sean) Mathes of Gillette, Wyoming and Wesley (Sarah) Pridgeon of Sundance. Two precious great grandchildren, Jaisley Mathes and Brodie Pleinis, brought Grace much joy. Grace is preceded in death by her husband, parents and seven brothers.

Services celebrating Grace’s life will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at the United Methodist Church in Sundance. In lieu of flowers, a memorial is established to the Sundance Senior Citizen’s Center.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance.