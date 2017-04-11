Governor praises coal order lifting

Governor Matt Mead has praised Secretarial Order 3348 lifting the federal coal leasing moratorium. The order, from Interior Secretary Zinke, also stops work on the Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement issued during the Obama administration to revise the BLM’s federal coal program. “I opposed the coal moratorium when it was instituted because the moratorium failed to take into account the world-class coal production and environmental stewardship occurring in Wyoming,” Governor Mead said. “I am pleased Secretary Zinke recognized that halting the federal coal program was not necessary for proper conservation stewardship. The moratorium harmed the nation’s energy security, the many who depend on coal power, and Wyoming’s economic and job opportunities.