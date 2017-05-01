Golfers take second in Sundance

(Above) High School golfers at Devils Tower.

Boys take first at Devils Tower

The Sundance-Hulett boys’ and girls’ golf teams each placed second in last Friday’s Sundance Invite. Individually, Grace Anderson took first for the girls, Katie Rathbun placed ninth and Maggie Geil came in tenth. For the boys, Wyatt Sigel placed second. Logan Stefanich was in sixth and Taylor Penning came in tenth. For the JV players, Kat Cooley and Molly Amann were first and second, respectively, Tairyn Richards and Kate Sell tied for fourth and Kayla Fowler was in a tie for sixth for the girls. Boys JV saw Josh Nehl in second, Calvin Smith third, Tyson Bjornestad fourth, Christian Velder in a three-way tie for fifth, Cole Coder in eighth and Justice Simpson and Will Tinsley tied for tenth.

On Monday the Sundance-Hulett boys took first place at Devils Tower and the girls came in second. Individually, Wyatt Sigel was first and Taylor Penning fourth. John Sullivan and Logan Stefanich tied for seventh and Gage Leveque took tenth. For the girls, Katie Rathbun was seventh, Grace Anderson tied for eighth and Maggie Giel placed tenth. Sheridan Schubarth placed first for junior high girls with Sherry Negaard coming in second. Zane Burch took fourth for junior high boys and Jeral Nehl placed seventh. Sundance-Hulett junior high teams also took first and tied for second in the junior high scramble.

Sundance Invite

Girls Teams:

Tongue River – 320

Sundance-Hulett – 323

Moorcroft – 326

Wright – 330

Lusk – 418

Boys Teams:

Wright – 369

Sundance – 375

Tongue River – 386

Lusk – 416

Moorcroft – 425

Varsity Girls:

Grace Anderson – 103

Katie Rathbun – 109

Maggie Geil – 111

Rebecca Schelling – 120

Maddy Stoddard – 132

Varsity Boys:

Wyatt Sigel – 84

Logan Stefanich – 95

Taylor Penning – 97

Gage Leveque – 99

Ray Blais – 100

Brendan Diede – 109

Aaron Kanode – 110

Micah Kammerer – 139

JV Boys:

Josh Nehl – 57

Calvin Smith – 58

Tyson Bjornestad – 61

Christian Velder – 54

Cole Coder – 66

Justice Simpson – 67

Will Tinsley – 67

Tray Middleton – 70

Drake Richards – 72

Klel Johnson – 79

Myles Stefanich – 80

Pat Keereerat – 87

JV Girls:

Kat Cooley – 62

Molly Amann – 67

Tairyn Richards – 72

Kate Sell – 72

Kayla Fowler – 73

Devils Tower Invite

Boys Teams

Sundance-Hulett – 348

Newell – 356

Moorcroft – 425

Lusk – 430

Girls Teams

St. Thomas More – 253

Sundance-Hulett – 332

Moorcroft – 352

High School Boys

Wyatt Sigel – 80

Taylor Penning – 84

John Sullivan – 92

Logan Stefanich – 92

Gage Leveque – 99

Ray Blais – 104

Brendan Diede – 118

Aaron Kanode – 119

High School Girls

Katie Rathbun – 109

Grace Anderson – 111

Maggie Geil – 112

Rebecca Schelling – 120

Maddy Stoddard – 145

Junior High Scramble

Sundance: Jack, Daw, Nate – 49

Douglas: Trinity, Jess, Tai – 52

Sundance: Jesaiah, Erica, Kim – 52

Junior High Boys

Zane Burch – 48

Jeral Nehl – 53

Peyton Ewing – 68

Hunter Garoutte – 73

Jacob Stugelmeyer – 74

Marcus Meisner – 78

Gavin Robinson – 86

Junior High Girls

Sheridan Schubarth – 55

Sherry Negaard – 56