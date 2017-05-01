Golfers take second in Sundance

(Above) High School golfers at Devils Tower.
Boys take first at Devils Tower
The Sundance-Hulett boys’ and girls’ golf teams each placed second in last Friday’s Sundance Invite. Individually, Grace Anderson took first for the girls, Katie Rathbun placed ninth and Maggie Geil came in tenth. For the boys, Wyatt Sigel placed second. Logan Stefanich was in sixth and Taylor Penning came in tenth. For the JV players, Kat Cooley and Molly Amann were first and second, respectively, Tairyn Richards and Kate Sell tied for fourth and Kayla Fowler was in a tie for sixth for the girls. Boys JV saw Josh Nehl in second, Calvin Smith third, Tyson Bjornestad fourth, Christian Velder in a three-way tie for fifth, Cole Coder in eighth and Justice Simpson and Will Tinsley tied for tenth.
On Monday the Sundance-Hulett boys took first place at Devils Tower and the girls came in second. Individually, Wyatt Sigel was first and Taylor Penning fourth. John Sullivan and Logan Stefanich tied for seventh and Gage Leveque took tenth. For the girls, Katie Rathbun was seventh, Grace Anderson tied for eighth and Maggie Giel placed tenth. Sheridan Schubarth placed first for junior high girls with Sherry Negaard coming in second. Zane Burch took fourth for junior high boys and Jeral Nehl placed seventh. Sundance-Hulett junior high teams also took first and tied for second in the junior high scramble.
Sundance Invite
Girls Teams:
Tongue River – 320
Sundance-Hulett – 323
Moorcroft – 326
Wright – 330
Lusk – 418
Boys Teams:
Wright – 369
Sundance – 375
Tongue River – 386
Lusk – 416
Moorcroft – 425
Varsity Girls:
Grace Anderson – 103
Katie Rathbun – 109
Maggie Geil – 111
Rebecca Schelling – 120
Maddy Stoddard – 132
Varsity Boys:
Wyatt Sigel – 84
Logan Stefanich – 95
Taylor Penning – 97
Gage Leveque – 99
Ray Blais – 100
Brendan Diede – 109
Aaron Kanode – 110
Micah Kammerer – 139
JV Boys:
Josh Nehl – 57
Calvin Smith – 58
Tyson Bjornestad – 61
Christian Velder – 54
Cole Coder – 66
Justice Simpson – 67
Will Tinsley – 67
Tray Middleton – 70
Drake Richards – 72
Klel Johnson – 79
Myles Stefanich – 80
Pat Keereerat – 87
JV Girls:
Kat Cooley – 62
Molly Amann – 67
Tairyn Richards – 72
Kate Sell – 72
Kayla Fowler – 73
Devils Tower Invite
Boys Teams
Sundance-Hulett – 348
Newell – 356
Moorcroft – 425
Lusk – 430
Girls Teams
St. Thomas More – 253
Sundance-Hulett – 332
Moorcroft – 352
High School Boys
Wyatt Sigel – 80
Taylor Penning – 84
John Sullivan – 92
Logan Stefanich – 92
Gage Leveque – 99
Ray Blais – 104
Brendan Diede – 118
Aaron Kanode – 119
High School Girls
Katie Rathbun – 109
Grace Anderson – 111
Maggie Geil – 112
Rebecca Schelling – 120
Maddy Stoddard – 145
Junior High Scramble
Sundance: Jack, Daw, Nate – 49
Douglas: Trinity, Jess, Tai – 52
Sundance: Jesaiah, Erica, Kim – 52
Junior High Boys
Zane Burch – 48
Jeral Nehl – 53
Peyton Ewing – 68
Hunter Garoutte – 73
Jacob Stugelmeyer – 74
Marcus Meisner – 78
Gavin Robinson – 86
Junior High Girls
Sheridan Schubarth – 55
Sherry Negaard – 56