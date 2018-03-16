Gladys Clark, 85 of Hulett, Wyoming, passed away on March 7, 2018, in Sundance, Wyoming.

Gladys Irene Frisbee was born on June 8, 1932, to Jim and Enid Frisbee on the King Place (part of the Lewis Dennis ranch) northwest of Hulett. She attended various country schools near their home through eighth grade. Gladys boarded out in Sundance to complete her high school education.

In June of 1950, after graduating high school, she married the love of her life, Willis Clark. To this union three children were born, Wanda, Jeanine and Brad. After the untimely death of Willis in 1965, she continued to ranch and raise their children.

Gladys took an active part in the community, participating in activities of the Buttons and Bows homemaker club, cooking wonderful meals for hunters, several years running a summer guest ranch business, volunteering clean-up hours for the Forest Service and working for Devils Tower History Association.

Brad took over the daily ranch operations in the late ’80s, but Gladys continued to remain active in the ranch decisions until July of 2017, when her health began to fail. She won the hearts of everyone who met her and will be remembered as a gentle lady with a kind heart.

Grateful to have shared in her life are Wanda (Rod) Jahnig, Spearfish, South Dakota, Jeanine (Kent) Knapp, New Haven, Wyoming and Brad Clark, New Haven; her grandchildren, Jamie, Carrie, Shana, Chance, Brian, Kendra, Corey, Kya and Colt; and ten great-grandchildren. Gladys was preceded in death by her husband, Willis and her parents, Enid and Jim Frisbee.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 15, 2018, at the Greater Hulett Community Center in Hulett with visitation starting at noon. Burial will follow at the New Haven Cemetery. Memorials have been established to the Hulett Civic Center and the Old Stoney Restoration in Sundance.

