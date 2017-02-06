Girls win weekend games

The SHS Lady Bulldogs won their games over Upton and Tongue River this past weekend. Rigan McInerney was the high-scorer with 18 points in each game. Teila McInerney scored 12 against Upton. The SHS boys lost both their games. Cort Ingalls led the Bulldogs with 30 points against Tongue River and 16 against Upton.

Girls Stats

Sundance vs. Upton

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SHS 15 24 41 48

UHS 7 21 27 38

Stats Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl

Gill 3 1 1 –

Seeley – 1 2 –

McInerney 12 1 2 2

Martin 10 – 8 1

Stoddard 2 – 1 2

Schuler 3 1 – 2

McInerney 18 – 13 4

Sundance vs. Tongue River

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SHS 9 12 23 41

TR 10 15 18 29

Stats Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.

Gill 4 1 2 –

O’Connor – – 2 –

McInerney – 1 7 –

Martin 2 1 2 2

Stoddard 4 – – –

Schuler 4 1 2 2

McInerney 18 – 9 2

Boys Stats

Sundance vs. Upton

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SHS 7 14 22 33

UHS 13 33 52 58

Stats: Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.

Materi – – 1 –

Stefanich 4 – 1 –

Gray – – 1 1

Ingalls 16 – 8 1

O’Brien – – 4 3

Martin 3 – – –

Hofland 4 – 10 –

Taylor 6 – 2 1

Sundance vs. Tongue River

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SHS 15 28 37 60

TR 23 46 53 68

Stats: Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.

Materi 8 – 2 –

Stefanich 5 1 4 1

Gray 4 – 3 2

Ingalls 30 – 6 2

O’Brien 2 – 4 –

Hofland 8 – 9 1

Taylor 3 – 1 1