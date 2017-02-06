(courtesy Cindy Stoddard) Coach O’Connor draws up a play.
Girls win weekend games

The SHS Lady Bulldogs won their games over Upton and Tongue River this past weekend. Rigan McInerney was the high-scorer with 18 points in each game. Teila McInerney scored 12 against Upton. The SHS boys lost both their games. Cort Ingalls led the Bulldogs with 30 points against Tongue River and 16 against Upton.

 

Girls Stats

Sundance vs. Upton

                          1st  2nd  3rd Final

(courtesy Cindy Stoddard) The SHS girls set up their defense against Tongue River on Saturday.
SHS                   15  24   41  48

UHS                    7   21   27  38

 

Stats                Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl

Gill                     3    1     1    –

Seeley              –     1     2    –

  1. McInerney 12 1 2    2

Martin             10    –     8    1

Stoddard         2     –     1    2

Schuler             3    1     –    2

  1. McInerney 18 – 13   4

 

Sundance vs. Tongue River

                          1st  2nd  3rd Final

SHS                    9   12   23  41

TR                      10  15   18  29

 

Stats                Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.

Gill                     4    1     2    –

O’Connor         –     –     2    –

  1. McInerney – 1     7    –

Martin               2    1     2    2

Stoddard         4     –      –     –

Schuler             4    1     2    2

  1. McInerney 18 – 9    2

 

Boys Stats

Sundance vs. Upton

                          1st  2nd  3rd Final

(Courtesy Aleesha Adams) The Bulldogs turn up the defense against Upton on Friday.
SHS                    7   14   22  33

UHS                  13  33   52  58

 

Stats:               Pts. Ast. Reb.          Stl.

Materi               –     –     1    –

Stefanich         4     –     1    –

Gray                  –     –     1    1

Ingalls             16    –     8    1

O’Brien             –     –     4    3

Martin               3     –      –     –

Hofland            4     –    10   –

Taylor               6     –     2    1

 

Sundance vs. Tongue River

(Courtesy Cindy Stoddard) Braylan Materi heads for the basket.
                          1st  2nd  3rd Final

SHS                   15  28   37  60

TR                      23  46   53  68

 

Stats:               Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.

Materi              8     –     2    –

Stefanich         5    1     4    1

Gray                 4     –     3    2

Ingalls             30    –     6    2

O’Brien             2     –     4    –

Hofland            8     –     9    1

Taylor    3              –              1              1