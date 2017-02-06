Girls win weekend games

The SHS Lady Bulldogs won their games over Upton and Tongue River this past weekend. Rigan McInerney was the high-scorer with 18 points in each game. Teila McInerney scored 12 against Upton. The SHS boys lost both their games. Cort Ingalls led the Bulldogs with 30 points against Tongue River and 16 against Upton.
Girls Stats
Sundance vs. Upton
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SHS 15 24 41 48
UHS 7 21 27 38
Stats Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl
Gill 3 1 1 –
Seeley – 1 2 –
- McInerney 12 1 2 2
Martin 10 – 8 1
Stoddard 2 – 1 2
Schuler 3 1 – 2
- McInerney 18 – 13 4
Sundance vs. Tongue River
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SHS 9 12 23 41
TR 10 15 18 29
Stats Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.
Gill 4 1 2 –
O’Connor – – 2 –
- McInerney – 1 7 –
Martin 2 1 2 2
Stoddard 4 – – –
Schuler 4 1 2 2
- McInerney 18 – 9 2
Boys Stats
Sundance vs. Upton
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SHS 7 14 22 33
UHS 13 33 52 58
Stats: Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.
Materi – – 1 –
Stefanich 4 – 1 –
Gray – – 1 1
Ingalls 16 – 8 1
O’Brien – – 4 3
Martin 3 – – –
Hofland 4 – 10 –
Taylor 6 – 2 1
Sundance vs. Tongue River
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SHS 15 28 37 60
TR 23 46 53 68
Stats: Pts. Ast. Reb. Stl.
Materi 8 – 2 –
Stefanich 5 1 4 1
Gray 4 – 3 2
Ingalls 30 – 6 2
O’Brien 2 – 4 –
Hofland 8 – 9 1
Taylor 3 – 1 1