Girls tops at Regionals

Sundance vs. Burns – Feb. 22
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SHS 11 23 41 43
BHS 3 11 17 20
Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.
Bailee Heaster – – – 1 –
Madison Gill 5 3 – 4 1
Aftyn Marchant – 1 – 1 2
Molly O’Connor 2 2 – 1 1
Nevada Gill 2 – – 2 –
Teila McInerney 20 1 – 4 7
Laney Dungey 4 2 – 7 2
Sherry Negaard – 2 – 2 –
Rigan McInerney 10 2 – 2 –
Sundance vs. Pine Bluffs – Feb. 23
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SHS 12 24 41 54
PB 9 27 38 52
Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.
Madison Gill 5 2 1 1 2
Aftyn Marchant – 1 – 1 1
Molly O’Connor 3 4 – 1 1
Teila McInerney 28 – 1 5 5
Laney Dungey 6 – – 3 1
Sherry Negaard 2 – – – 1
Rigan McInerney 10 2 2 13 5
Sundance vs. Southeast – Feb. 24
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SHS 8 23 36 43
SE 1 6 13 21
Pts. Ast. Blk. Reb. Stl.
Madison Gill 7 – – 3 1
Aftyn Marchant 1 – – 2 1
Molly O’Connor 2 4 – 1 1
Nevada Gill – – – 2 –
Teila McInerney 10 7 1 1 5
Laney Dungey 2 3 – – 1
Sherry Negaard – – – 1 –
Rigan McInerney 21 1 2 7 1