(Courtesy photo) Despite a nail-biter with Pine Bluffs in the semifinals, the SHS Lady Bulldogs swept through last weekend’s 2A East Regional tourney and brought home the championship. The ladies head to Casper this week where they will open state play against Wind River on Thursday at 10:30 a.m.
Girls tops at Regionals

Sundance vs. Burns – Feb. 22

                                                                                          1st       2nd       3rd     Final

SHS                                                                                   11       23       41       43

BHS                                                                                    3        11       17       20

                                                                             Pts.      Ast.     Blk.    Reb.     Stl.

Bailee Heaster                                                   –           –          –          1          –

Madison Gill                                                       5          3          –          4         1

Aftyn Marchant                                                 –           1          –          1         2

Molly O’Connor                                                2          2          –          1         1

Nevada Gill                                                       2           –          –          2          –

Teila McInerney                                              20         1          –          4         7

Laney Dungey                                                   4          2          –          7         2

Sherry Negaard                                                –           2          –          2          –

Rigan McInerney                                            10         2          –          2          –

 

Sundance vs. Pine Bluffs – Feb. 23

                                                                                          1st       2nd       3rd     Final

SHS                                                                                   12       24       41       54

PB                                                                                       9        27       38       52

                                                                             Pts.      Ast.     Blk.    Reb.     Stl.

Madison Gill                                                       5          2         1          1         2

Aftyn Marchant                                                 –           1          –          1         1

Molly O’Connor                                                3          4          –          1         1

Teila McInerney                                              28          –          1          5         5

Laney Dungey                                                   6           –          –          3         1

Sherry Negaard                                                2           –          –          –          1

Rigan McInerney                                            10         2         2        13        5

 

Sundance vs. Southeast – Feb. 24

                                                                                          1st       2nd       3rd     Final

SHS                                                                                     8        23       36       43

SE                                                                                       1         6        13       21

                                                                             Pts.      Ast.     Blk.    Reb.     Stl.

Madison Gill                                                       7           –          –          3         1

Aftyn Marchant                                                 1           –          –          2         1

Molly O’Connor                                                2          4          –          1         1

Nevada Gill                                                        –           –          –          2          –

Teila McInerney                                              10         7         1          1         5

Laney Dungey                                                   2          3          –          –          1

Sherry Negaard                                                –           –          –          1          –

Rigan McInerney              21           1              2              7              1

