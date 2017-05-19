Girls take first at Spring Championship

High School Spring Golf Championship

The Sundance-Hulett girls’ golf team placed first at the High School Spring Golf Championship. The boys’ team tied for third. Individually, Maggie Geil came in second, Katie Rathbun was fourth and Grace Belize Anderson placed sixth. For the boys, Wyatt Sigel took fifth and Taylor Penning was seventh.

Boys Teams Day 1 Day 2 Total

Tongue River 373 367 740

Wright 380 371 751

Kemmerer 385 382 767

Sundance-Hulett 385 382 767

Lovell 418 371 789

Lusk 441 399 840

Moorcroft 437 432 869

Big Horn 474 455 929

Girls Teams Day 1 Day 2 Total

Sundance-Hul 322 314 636

Tongue River 339 336 675

Wright 357 345 702

Moorcroft 367 351 718

Kemmerer 455 452 907

Lusk 456 456 912

Individual Boys Day 1 Day 2 Total

Wyatt Sigel 91 89 180

Taylor Penning 94 90 184

Logan Stefanich 98 100 198

John Sullivan 102 103 205

Gage Leveque 110 106 216

Individual Girls Day 1 Day 2 Total

Maggie Geil 107 93 200

Katie Rathbun 100 115 215

Grace Anderson 115 106 221

Maddy Stoddard 138 138 276

Rebecca Schelling 150 139 289

Trail Ruts Junior High Tournament

The Sundance junior high golf team had a great showing when they traveled to Guernsey on Monday for the Trail Ruts Tournament. For the girls, Sherry Negaard placed first while Sheridan Schubarth and Nevada Gill tied for third. For the boys, Lane Gill placed first and Hunter Garoutte was in a tie for sixth.

Boys

Lane Gill – 48

Hunter Garoutte – 57

Jeral Nehl – 78

Girls

Sherry Negaard – 51

Sheridan Schubarth – 62

Nevada Gill – 62

Scramble

Allan Catelier, Sam True, Allysa Mathews, Brecken Morrison, Nate Schommer – 44

Isaac Lanning, Sena Curry, Jade Graves, Kim Fowler – 44

Matt Schrader, Kya Kligenberg, Garrett Vanderpool, Jace Brezina, Jermiah Washut – 45

Chase Goff, Sydney Mohr, Jack Horning, Gavin Robinson – 47

Keagan Kueper, Jacob Keating, Curtis Nickle, David Parks – 52

Caiden Davis, Remington Davis, Michael Gifford, Dawson Flahaven – 58