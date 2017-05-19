20-web-golf1
Girls take first at Spring Championship

High School Spring Golf Championship

The Sundance-Hulett girls’ golf team placed first at the High School Spring Golf Championship. The boys’ team tied for third. Individually, Maggie Geil came in second, Katie Rathbun was fourth and Grace Belize Anderson placed sixth. For the boys, Wyatt Sigel took fifth and Taylor Penning was seventh.

Boys Teams    Day 1    Day 2    Total

(Photos courtesy Lisa Dutton) The championship winning Sundance-Hulett girls’ golf team.
Tongue River    373    367    740
Wright    380    371    751
Kemmerer    385    382    767
Sundance-Hulett    385    382    767
Lovell    418    371    789
Lusk    441    399    840
Moorcroft    437    432    869
Big Horn    474    455    929

Girls Teams    Day 1    Day 2    Total
Sundance-Hul    322    314    636
Tongue River    339    336    675
Wright    357    345    702
Moorcroft    367    351    718
Kemmerer    455    452    907
Lusk    456    456    912

Individual Boys    Day 1    Day 2    Total
Wyatt Sigel    91    89    180
Taylor Penning    94    90    184
Logan Stefanich    98    100    198
John Sullivan    102    103    205
Gage Leveque    110    106    216

Individual Girls    Day 1    Day 2    Total
Maggie Geil    107    93    200
Katie Rathbun    100    115    215
Grace Anderson    115    106    221
Maddy Stoddard    138    138    276
Rebecca Schelling    150    139    289

Trail Ruts Junior High Tournament

The Sundance junior high golf team had a great showing when they traveled to Guernsey on Monday for the Trail Ruts Tournament. For the girls, Sherry Negaard placed first while Sheridan Schubarth and Nevada Gill tied for third. For the boys, Lane Gill placed first and Hunter Garoutte was in a tie for sixth.

Boys
Lane Gill – 48
Hunter Garoutte – 57
Jeral Nehl – 78

Girls
Sherry Negaard – 51
Sheridan Schubarth – 62
Nevada Gill – 62

Scramble
Allan Catelier, Sam True, Allysa Mathews, Brecken Morrison, Nate Schommer – 44
Isaac Lanning, Sena Curry, Jade Graves, Kim Fowler – 44
Matt Schrader, Kya Kligenberg, Garrett Vanderpool, Jace Brezina, Jermiah Washut – 45
Chase Goff, Sydney Mohr, Jack Horning, Gavin Robinson – 47
Keagan Kueper, Jacob Keating, Curtis Nickle, David Parks – 52
Caiden Davis, Remington Davis, Michael Gifford, Dawson Flahaven – 58

Junior high golfers at Guernsey.

Junior high golfers at Guernsey.