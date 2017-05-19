Girls take first at Spring Championship

High School Spring Golf Championship
The Sundance-Hulett girls’ golf team placed first at the High School Spring Golf Championship. The boys’ team tied for third. Individually, Maggie Geil came in second, Katie Rathbun was fourth and Grace Belize Anderson placed sixth. For the boys, Wyatt Sigel took fifth and Taylor Penning was seventh.
Boys Teams Day 1 Day 2 Total
Tongue River 373 367 740
Wright 380 371 751
Kemmerer 385 382 767
Sundance-Hulett 385 382 767
Lovell 418 371 789
Lusk 441 399 840
Moorcroft 437 432 869
Big Horn 474 455 929
Girls Teams Day 1 Day 2 Total
Sundance-Hul 322 314 636
Tongue River 339 336 675
Wright 357 345 702
Moorcroft 367 351 718
Kemmerer 455 452 907
Lusk 456 456 912
Individual Boys Day 1 Day 2 Total
Wyatt Sigel 91 89 180
Taylor Penning 94 90 184
Logan Stefanich 98 100 198
John Sullivan 102 103 205
Gage Leveque 110 106 216
Individual Girls Day 1 Day 2 Total
Maggie Geil 107 93 200
Katie Rathbun 100 115 215
Grace Anderson 115 106 221
Maddy Stoddard 138 138 276
Rebecca Schelling 150 139 289
Trail Ruts Junior High Tournament
The Sundance junior high golf team had a great showing when they traveled to Guernsey on Monday for the Trail Ruts Tournament. For the girls, Sherry Negaard placed first while Sheridan Schubarth and Nevada Gill tied for third. For the boys, Lane Gill placed first and Hunter Garoutte was in a tie for sixth.
Boys
Lane Gill – 48
Hunter Garoutte – 57
Jeral Nehl – 78
Girls
Sherry Negaard – 51
Sheridan Schubarth – 62
Nevada Gill – 62
Scramble
Allan Catelier, Sam True, Allysa Mathews, Brecken Morrison, Nate Schommer – 44
Isaac Lanning, Sena Curry, Jade Graves, Kim Fowler – 44
Matt Schrader, Kya Kligenberg, Garrett Vanderpool, Jace Brezina, Jermiah Washut – 45
Chase Goff, Sydney Mohr, Jack Horning, Gavin Robinson – 47
Keagan Kueper, Jacob Keating, Curtis Nickle, David Parks – 52
Caiden Davis, Remington Davis, Michael Gifford, Dawson Flahaven – 58