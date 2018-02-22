Girls headed to Regional Tournament

The Sundance Lady Bulldogs won another two games last week when they hosted Wright on Tuesday and Tongue River on Friday. The girls will take on Burns at 4 p.m. this Thursday in the Regional Tournament in Torrington at Eastern Wyoming College. The boys finished up their season with two losses last week.
SHS Girls Basketball
Sundance vs. Wright
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SUN 10 28 35 49
WRT 4 17 29 45
Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Madison Gill 7 6 1 1 –
Aftyn Marchant 6 3 1 3 –
Molly O’Connor 4 – 4 – –
Teila McInerney 25 7 4 7 –
Laney Dungey 1 – – 1 –
Sherry Negaard 2 1 – – –
Rigan McInerney 4 4 1 4 1
Sundance vs. Tongue River
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SUN 15 25 40 55
TR 3 14 30 38
Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Bailee Heaster – – 1 – –
Madison Gill 6 2 1 2 1
Aftyn Marchant – 3 2 3 –
Molly O’Connor – 11 7 – –
Teila McInerney 32 6 4 3 –
Laney Dungey 6 3 – – –
Sherry Negaard 3 1 1 – –
Rigan McInerney 8 3 1 1 2
SHS Boys Basketball
Sundance vs. Wright
SUN – 53, WRT – 68
Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk
Braylan Materi 10 3 4 5 –
Kye Taylor 15 3 2 4 –
Tanner Hofland 8 8 2 3 –
Lane Gill 9 6 3 5 –
Landon Martin 7 2 2 4 –
Wyatt Gillespie 4 7 1 – –
Sundance vs. Tongue River
SUN – 56, TR – 70
Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk
Braylan Materi 13 5 5 3 –
Kye Taylor 16 7 4 2 –
Tanner Hofland 5 10 – – –
Lane Gill 3 5 4 4 –
Landon Martin 12 4 3 – –