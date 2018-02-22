Girls headed to Regional Tournament

The Sundance Lady Bulldogs won another two games last week when they hosted Wright on Tuesday and Tongue River on Friday. The girls will take on Burns at 4 p.m. this Thursday in the Regional Tournament in Torrington at Eastern Wyoming College. The boys finished up their season with two losses last week.

SHS Girls Basketball

Sundance vs. Wright

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SUN 10 28 35 49

WRT 4 17 29 45

Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Madison Gill 7 6 1 1 –

Aftyn Marchant 6 3 1 3 –

Molly O’Connor 4 – 4 – –

Teila McInerney 25 7 4 7 –

Laney Dungey 1 – – 1 –

Sherry Negaard 2 1 – – –

Rigan McInerney 4 4 1 4 1

Sundance vs. Tongue River

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SUN 15 25 40 55

TR 3 14 30 38

Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Bailee Heaster – – 1 – –

Madison Gill 6 2 1 2 1

Aftyn Marchant – 3 2 3 –

Molly O’Connor – 11 7 – –

Teila McInerney 32 6 4 3 –

Laney Dungey 6 3 – – –

Sherry Negaard 3 1 1 – –

Rigan McInerney 8 3 1 1 2

SHS Boys Basketball

Sundance vs. Wright

SUN – 53, WRT – 68

Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk

Braylan Materi 10 3 4 5 –

Kye Taylor 15 3 2 4 –

Tanner Hofland 8 8 2 3 –

Lane Gill 9 6 3 5 –

Landon Martin 7 2 2 4 –

Wyatt Gillespie 4 7 1 – –

Sundance vs. Tongue River

SUN – 56, TR – 70

Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk

Braylan Materi 13 5 5 3 –

Kye Taylor 16 7 4 2 –

Tanner Hofland 5 10 – – –

Lane Gill 3 5 4 4 –

Landon Martin 12 4 3 – –