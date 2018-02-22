(Leah Moberg photos)
Girls headed to Regional Tournament

The Sundance Lady Bulldogs won another two games last week when they hosted Wright on Tuesday and Tongue River on Friday. The girls will take on Burns at 4 p.m. this Thursday in the Regional Tournament in Torrington at Eastern Wyoming College. The boys finished up their season with two losses last week.

Sundance vs. Wright

                                                                                          1st        2nd      3rd     Final

SUN                                                                                  10        28      35       49

WRT                                                                                    4         17      29       45

                                                                             Pts.     Reb.     Ast.     Stl.      Blk.

Madison Gill                                                       7          6          1         1          –

Aftyn Marchant                                                 6          3          1         3          –

Molly O’Connor                                                4           –           4         –          –

Teila McInerney                                              25         7          4         7          –

Laney Dungey                                                   1           –           –         1          –

Sherry Negaard                                                2          1           –         –          –

Rigan McInerney                                              4          4          1         4          1

Sundance vs. Tongue River

                                                                                          1st        2nd      3rd     Final

(Leah Moberg photos) Laney Dungey fights for the ball against Tongue River on Friday.
SUN                                                                                  15        25      40       55

TR                                                                                       3         14      30       38

                                                                             Pts.     Reb.     Ast.     Stl.      Blk.

Bailee Heaster                                                   –           –           1         –          –

Madison Gill                                                       6          2          1         2          1

Aftyn Marchant                                                 –           3          2         3          –

Molly O’Connor                                                 –         11         7         –          –

Teila McInerney                                              32         6          4         3          –

Laney Dungey                                                   6          3           –         –          –

Sherry Negaard                                                3          1          1         –          –

Rigan McInerney                                              8          3          1         1          2

 

SHS Boys Basketball

Sundance vs. Wright

SUN – 53, WRT – 68

                                                                             Pts.     Reb.     Ast.     Stl.       Blk

Braylan Materi                                                 10         3          4         5          –

Kye Taylor                                                         15         3          2         4          –

Tanner Hofland                                                  8          8          2         3          –

Lane Gill                                                              9          6          3         5          –

Braylan Materi takes the ball from a Tongue River opponent.
Landon Martin                                                   7          2          2         4          –

Wyatt Gillespie                                                 4          7          1         –          –

Sundance vs. Tongue River

SUN – 56, TR – 70

                                                                             Pts.     Reb.     Ast.     Stl.       Blk

Braylan Materi                                                 13         5          5         3          –

Kye Taylor                                                         16         7          4         2          –

Tanner Hofland                                                  5         10          –         –          –

Lane Gill                                                              3          5          4         4          –

Landon Martin                                                  12         4          3         –          –