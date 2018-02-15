Girls continue winning streak

The Sundance Lady Bulldogs continued their winning streak with two games on the road last week, taking down Upton and Moorcroft. The Bulldog boys took a loss to Upton on Tuesday then won on the road at Moorcroft in a close game. The Sundance teams will host Tongue River this Friday.
SHS Boys Basketball
Sundance at Upton – Feb. 6
Sundance – 49, Upton – 69
Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Braylan Materi 18 1 4 1 –
Kye Taylor 12 4 3 – 1
Tanner Hofland 4 6 1 – –
Craig Chandler 6 9 – – 2
Lane Gill 2 1 3 2 –
Xavier Eschedor 2 1 – – –
Landon Martin 3 1 1 – –
Wyatt Gillespie 2 1 1 1 –
Sundance at Moorcroft – Feb. 8
Sundance – 58, Moorcroft – 52
Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Braylan Materi 10 6 7 1 –
Kye Taylor 16 4 8 1 –
Tanner Hofland 13 9 – 2 –
Craig Chandler 12 10 – 1 –
Lane Gill – 1 – 3 2
Landon Martin 3 1 – – –
Wyatt Gillespie 4 2 – – –
SHS Girls Basketball
Sundance at Wright – Feb. 1
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SUN 15 25 34 53
WRT 6 11 18 31
Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Madison Gill 7 5 1 1 –
Aftyn Marchant 2 4 1 1 –
Molly O’Connor 1 – 6 – –
Teila McInerney 22 5 8 2 –
Sherry Negaard – 3 – 2 –
Rigan McInerney 21 11 – 5 2
Sundance vs. Big Horn – Feb. 3
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SUN 7 17 29 40
BIG 6 14 27 36
Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Madison Gill 9 2 1 1 –
Aftyn Marchant 2 1 1 2 –
Molly O’Connor – 2 6 – –
Teila McInerney 13 6 3 4 –
Sherry Negaard – 5 1 – –
Rigan McInerney 16 8 1 1 1
Sundance at Upton – Feb. 6
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SUN 13 29 51 57
UPT – 8 18 29
Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Bailee Heaster 7 5 – 1 2
Madison Gill 8 6 4 1 –
Aftyn Marchant 4 4 – 1 –
Molly O’Connor 4 – 4 2 –
Nevada Gill 2 2 1 1 –
Teila McInerney 21 3 3 3 –
Laney Dungey 4 5 1 – –
Sherry Negaard – 1 2 – –
Rigan McInerney 7 8 3 6 –
Sundance at Moorcroft – Feb. 8
1st 2nd 3rd Final
SUN 13 22 34 55
MOR 10 18 25 36
Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.
Madison Gill 2 2 3 1 –
Aftyn Marchant 2 1 – – –
Molly O’Connor – 2 6 – –
Teila McInerney 28 11 – 1 –
Sherry Negaard – – 2 – –
Rigan McInerney 16 12 – 2 2