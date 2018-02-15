Girls continue winning streak

The Sundance Lady Bulldogs continued their winning streak with two games on the road last week, taking down Upton and Moorcroft. The Bulldog boys took a loss to Upton on Tuesday then won on the road at Moorcroft in a close game. The Sundance teams will host Tongue River this Friday.

SHS Boys Basketball

Sundance at Upton – Feb. 6

Sundance – 49, Upton – 69

Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Braylan Materi 18 1 4 1 –

Kye Taylor 12 4 3 – 1

Tanner Hofland 4 6 1 – –

Craig Chandler 6 9 – – 2

Lane Gill 2 1 3 2 –

Xavier Eschedor 2 1 – – –

Landon Martin 3 1 1 – –

Wyatt Gillespie 2 1 1 1 –

Sundance at Moorcroft – Feb. 8

Sundance – 58, Moorcroft – 52

Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Braylan Materi 10 6 7 1 –

Kye Taylor 16 4 8 1 –

Tanner Hofland 13 9 – 2 –

Craig Chandler 12 10 – 1 –

Lane Gill – 1 – 3 2

Landon Martin 3 1 – – –

Wyatt Gillespie 4 2 – – –

SHS Girls Basketball

Sundance at Wright – Feb. 1

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SUN 15 25 34 53

WRT 6 11 18 31

Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Madison Gill 7 5 1 1 –

Aftyn Marchant 2 4 1 1 –

Molly O’Connor 1 – 6 – –

Teila McInerney 22 5 8 2 –

Sherry Negaard – 3 – 2 –

Rigan McInerney 21 11 – 5 2

Sundance vs. Big Horn – Feb. 3

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SUN 7 17 29 40

BIG 6 14 27 36

Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Madison Gill 9 2 1 1 –

Aftyn Marchant 2 1 1 2 –

Molly O’Connor – 2 6 – –

Teila McInerney 13 6 3 4 –

Sherry Negaard – 5 1 – –

Rigan McInerney 16 8 1 1 1

Sundance at Upton – Feb. 6

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SUN 13 29 51 57

UPT – 8 18 29

Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Bailee Heaster 7 5 – 1 2

Madison Gill 8 6 4 1 –

Aftyn Marchant 4 4 – 1 –

Molly O’Connor 4 – 4 2 –

Nevada Gill 2 2 1 1 –

Teila McInerney 21 3 3 3 –

Laney Dungey 4 5 1 – –

Sherry Negaard – 1 2 – –

Rigan McInerney 7 8 3 6 –

Sundance at Moorcroft – Feb. 8

1st 2nd 3rd Final

SUN 13 22 34 55

MOR 10 18 25 36

Name Pts. Reb. Ast. Stl. Blk.

Madison Gill 2 2 3 1 –

Aftyn Marchant 2 1 – – –

Molly O’Connor – 2 6 – –

Teila McInerney 28 11 – 1 –

Sherry Negaard – – 2 – –

Rigan McInerney 16 12 – 2 2