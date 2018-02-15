(Grace Moore photo) igan McInerney passes the ball to Aftyn Marchant in the game against the Wolves.
Girls continue winning streak

The Sundance Lady Bulldogs continued their winning streak with two games on the road last week, taking down Upton and Moorcroft. The Bulldog boys took a loss to Upton on Tuesday then won on the road at Moorcroft in a close game. The Sundance teams will host Tongue River this Friday.

 

SHS Boys Basketball

(Grace Moore photo) Landon Martin sets up a play against Moorcroft on Thursday.
Sundance at Upton – Feb. 6

Sundance – 49, Upton – 69

Name                                 Pts.    Reb.     Ast.     Stl.      Blk.

Braylan Materi                 18         1          4         1          –

Kye Taylor                         12         4          3          –          1

Tanner Hofland                  4          6          1          –          –

Craig Chandler                 6          9           –          –          2

Lane Gill                              2          1          3         2          –

Xavier Eschedor               2          1           –          –          –

Landon Martin                   3          1          1          –          –

Wyatt Gillespie                 2          1          1         1          –

 

Sundance at Moorcroft – Feb. 8

Sundance – 58, Moorcroft – 52

Name                                 Pts.    Reb.     Ast.     Stl.      Blk.

Braylan Materi                 10         6          7         1          –

Kye Taylor                         16         4          8         1          –

Tanner Hofland                13         9           –          2          –

Craig Chandler                12       10          –          1          –

Lane Gill                              –          1           –          3         2

Landon Martin                   3          1           –          –          –

Wyatt Gillespie                 4          2           –          –          –

 

SHS Girls Basketball

(Grace Moore photo) igan McInerney passes the ball to Aftyn Marchant in the game against the Wolves.
Sundance at Wright – Feb. 1

                                                          1st        2nd      3rd     Final

SUN                                                  15        25       34       53

WRT                                                   6         11       18       31

 

Name                                 Pts.    Reb.     Ast.     Stl.      Blk.

Madison Gill                       7          5          1         1          –

Aftyn Marchant                 2          4          1         1          –

Molly O’Connor                1          –           6          –          –

Teila McInerney              22         5          8         2          –

Sherry Negaard                –          3           –          2          –

Rigan McInerney            21       11          –          5         2

 

Sundance vs. Big Horn – Feb. 3

                                                          1st        2nd      3rd     Final

SUN                                                   7         17       29       40

BIG                                                    6         14       27       36

 

Name                                 Pts.    Reb.     Ast.     Stl.      Blk.

Madison Gill                       9          2          1         1          –

Aftyn Marchant                 2          1          1         2          –

Molly O’Connor                 –          2          6          –          –

Teila McInerney              13         6          3         4          –

Sherry Negaard                –          5          1          –          –

Rigan McInerney            16         8          1         1         1

 

Sundance at Upton – Feb. 6

                                                          1st        2nd      3rd     Final

SUN                                                  13        29       51       57

UPT                                                    –           8        18       29

 

Name                                 Pts.    Reb.     Ast.     Stl.      Blk.

Bailee Heaster                  7          5           –          1         2

Madison Gill                       8          6          4         1          –

Aftyn Marchant                 4          4           –          1          –

Molly O’Connor                4          –           4         2          –

Nevada Gill                       2          2          1         1          –

Teila McInerney              21         3          3         3          –

Laney Dungey                   4          5          1          –          –

Sherry Negaard                –          1          2          –          –

Rigan McInerney              7          8          3         6          –

 

Sundance at Moorcroft – Feb. 8

                                                          1st        2nd      3rd     Final

SUN                                                  13        22       34       55

MOR                                                10        18       25       36

 

Name                                 Pts.    Reb.     Ast.     Stl.      Blk.

Madison Gill                       2          2          3         1          –

Aftyn Marchant                 2          1           –          –          –

Molly O’Connor                 –          2          6          –          –

Teila McInerney              28       11          –          1          –

Sherry Negaard                –          –           2          –          –

Rigan McInerney              16           12           –              2              2