Getting the party rolling

Why wait for Burnout Wednesday? The streets were already covered with motorcycles by Monday morning as revelers poured into town to show off their bikes and share a beer with fellow enthusiasts. Among those early birds was Teno Littlestar of Phoenix, a fixture of rally week for the last 40 years with his handmade bells, pipes and pins. Littlestar, born in Hulett, claims the distinction of being the first vendor to sell his wares in both Hulett and Sundance. Meanwhile, Doug Ropke, Happy Smith and Ron Koehn of the Hamsters Motorcycle Club, all three of whom helped to kick off the burnouts 40 years ago with Alice and Jerry Schloredt, enjoyed a drink at the Dime Horseshoe Bar, on Monday afternoon.